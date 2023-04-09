Weather at The Masters: Sunday weather forecast for Masters 2023 explored

The third round of The Masters tournament was suspended on Saturday due to rain when the final group of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Sam Bennett was on the seventh green.

This has left more than 29 holes to be completed on the final day of the 2023 Masters tournament. Fortunately, Sunday's forecast looks better than the past two days.

Weather forecast for Sunday, April 9

Rain : The chances of rain on Sunday are as low as 9%. This means Augusta National will be playable, unlike the past two days.

: The chances of rain on Sunday are as low as 9%. This means Augusta National will be playable, unlike the past two days. Temperature : The maximum temperature is expected to be up to 62F.

: The maximum temperature is expected to be up to 62F. Wind: Wind gusts up to 25mph from the northeast are likely to make the conditions cooler.

The remaining third-round play will resume at 8:30 am EST on Sunday, April 9, and is expected to conclude by 12:30 pm. The fourth and final round will begin at 2 pm EST.

Tee details for the 2023 Masters on Sunday

Here are the tee details for Sunday, April 9:

Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III: 14th tee

Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim: 5th tee

Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood: 13th tee

Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick: 4th tee

Abraham Ancer, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira: 12th tee

Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed, K.H. Lee: 3rd tee

Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Max Homa: 11th tee

Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry: 2nd tee

Zach Johnson, Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim: 10th tee

Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland, Joaquin Niemann: Ist tee

Fred Couples, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes: 9th tee

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Sam Burns: 1st tee

Talor Gooch, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell: 18th tee

Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland: 8th tee

Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel, Scott Stallings: 18th tee

Sam Bennett(a), Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm: 7th tee

Sungjae Im, Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods: 17 tee

Brooks Koepka leads at the 2023 Masters and heads for the marathon Sunday

Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm by three strokes at the 2023 Masters as the tournament heads into the fourth and final day

Koepka began the third round of the 2023 Masters with a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and managed to strengthen the lead to four as Rahm dropped shots on two straight holes.

The threesome, which included Koepka, Rahm, and amateur Sam Bennett, was then heading into the seventh green which was already waterlogged due to incessant rain throughout the day.

US Amateur Open champion Sam Bennett entered the third round with a score of 8-under but consecutive bogeys in the opening two holes dropped him to 6 under. The 22-year-old has already created a few records and has a chance of creating another one if he triumphs on Sunday.

Earlier, Tiger Woods made the cut at Augusta National for a straight 23rd time, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player's record for the longest streak at The Masters. National. He is still 23 strokes behind Koepka.

The 47-year-old veteran was seen limping on Saturday as he still struggles with the injuries he sustained due to a car accident two years ago.

Poll : 0 votes