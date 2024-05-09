Webb Simpson responds to criticism for receiving four exemptions this year - "It has nothing to do with me being on the board"

Webb Simpson stirred a controversy after receiving an exemption into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. This is the 38-year-old’s fourth sponsor exemption of the year. As his selection raised a few questions, Simpson has now come out to defend himself.

Speaking in a press conference held on Wednesday (May 8), Simpson acknowledged the criticism and said that it is uninitiated. It is pertinent to note that the 2012 U.S. Open winner is a Quail Hollow club member since 2011 and resident since 2014. He is also a Player-director on the PGA Tour policy board member, which added fire to controversy.

However, Simpson has now claimed that his selection to the event has “nothing to do” with him being on the board. The World No. 227 golfer also tried to justify earning four spots into the six signature events by stating that his co-star Adam Scott also “received his fair share” of picks.

Speaking about his sponsor exemption ahead of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hollow, Webb Simpson said:

“I know that I’ve gotten, this is my fourth sponsor exemption, and Adam Scott’s received his fair share. There was controversy and guys were trying to link us being on the board, but it has nothing to do with me being on the board.

"So, I certainly think the criticisms, I knew they were going to come depending on who got them, but I’m very comfortable knowing that we’ve given the sponsors the opportunity to pick, and the tournament directors. I want to move on from it and realize that the Wells Fargo Championship is an amazing tournament.”

Furthermore, Simpson noted that he has other things to think about rather than “worrying about what a certain person thinks about who should get sponsor exemptions.”

Webb Simpson’s PGA Tour finishes this year

Webb Simpson hasn’t been doing good since the start of the 2024 PGA Tour season. The seven-time winner has made six cuts across seven starts this season. However, he is yet to crack the top 25. Interestingly, Simpson only managed three top-25 finishes last year. He currently sits 152nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Simpson finished T66 at the 2024 season opener Sony Open. He finished a T39 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T30 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T54 at the Valspar Championship, and T45 at the Valero Texas Open. However, he missed the cut at The Players Championship in between.

It is also noteworthy that Webb Simpson didn’t make it to The Masters this year. Coming on the back of a T42 finish at the RBC Heritage, the 2018 Players Championship winner will be eyeing a big comeback this weekend.