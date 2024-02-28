Webb Simpson says LIV Golfers’ return to the PGA Tour would lead to fewer playing opportunities - “Field sizes need to go down to 144”

LIV Golfers’ possible return to the PGA Tour is a hot topic in the golf world. Webb Simpson thinks the possible return of the defected players will lead to a conundrum with too many players and fewer playing opportunities. The 38-year-old golfer said that he is ‘scratching his head’ over the situation as the future might hold fewer chances for golfers.

Simpson noted that “somebody is going to have to lose” to resolve the player-spots issue on the PGA Tour. The veteran golfer further added that there are many players with exemptions who can’t be avoided as well. However, the 2018 Players Championship winner also claimed that increasing field sizes for events wouldn’t solve the issue. The Tour board member noted that a 156-player field is “a terrible thing” as it “dilutes” the intensity of the game.

Speaking about LIV Golfers’ possible return to the PGA Tour in a Q&A with Golfweek, Webb Simpson said:

“That’s where I scratch my head because somebody’s going to lose here. Somebody’s going to have to lose for us to solve this problem. Either there’s less spots, but we create a more competitive product, right? Like field sizes, for example of 156, in my opinion, are just a terrible thing. Overall, it does give guys more playing opportunities, but it dilutes our product…

And it’s easy for me to say, because I’ve never been in a position where I’m struggling to get starts, so I’m sympathetic in the sense that, like, I will admit, that will rub people the wrong way. But at the end of the day, as a board member, I need to do what I think is best for the product of the PGA Tour both what’s best for the players, and both what’s best for the tour… So, I think field sizes need to go down to 144.”

Webb Simpson says LIV Golfers will have to 'go back to Q-school'

Furthermore, Simpson claimed that “it’s hard to think about taking spots away” from LIV Golfers. However, he reminded that there will be fewer players with Major exemptions if the LIV Golf League “goes on two more years.” He reiterated that only players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson Brooks, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith have exemptions.

Interestingly, he said that there will be “probably six players” who’ll have an easy return to the PGA Tour events. The 2012 US Open winner said that the remaining players will have to go back to Q-school or play on the DP World Tour.

Simpson added:

“That’s where I think as board members, player directors, we have to get on the ground a little bit and talk to players and see how they feel. Sure, they’re going to be mad at first if we even hint that we need those guys to come back. But what we’re really talking about is probably six players.

The rest will have to go to Q-school or if they want to do something on the DP World Tour. I imagine a lot of the guys if LIV didn’t continue would not want to go to Q-school. They would be done playing golf, as you know, for their career. That’s kind of where my head is.”

It is pertinent to note that Simpson’s comments on LIV Golfers' possible PGA Tour return come months after the circuit signed the controversial framework agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). It’ll be interesting to see how the deal fares in the future and what opportunities it opens for the players.