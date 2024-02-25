“Welcome back AK!” “Growing the game” – Fans react to reports of Anthony Kim making a comeback at LIV Jeddah after decade-long break

Fans have reacted on social media to the return of Anthony Kim to professional golf tournaments. As per a recent report by Golf Channel, the American golfer, who has been on a hiatus for 12 years, has accepted an invitation from LIV Golf to make a wildcard entry at the upcoming Jeddah event.

Anthony Kim has not played in any tournament since 2012. In a career plagued by different injuries, the 38-year-old ruptured his left Achilles tendon that year and hasn't been in action since.

There had been rumors of his return ahead of the start of the third season of LIV Golf. But he was not included in the initial roster. Nonetheless, as per the recent report, the American golfer will compete at next week's LIV Golf event.

Nuclr Golf shared the news of Kim's most-anticipated comeback on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the following caption:

"THE #LEGEND RETURNS — After spending over a decade away from the game he loves, Anthony Kim will finally make his return to professional golf. AK has signed on with the LIV Golf League and is set to play as a wildcard at LIV Jeddah next week. (Via:@LIVGolfUpdates @flushingitgolf)"

Fans in the comments section expressed their excitement about his return. One commented:

"Welcome back AK!!"

"Growing the game," wrote another fan.

"I like AK and loved his impact 100 yeas ago. But not sure inviting him to get a pension makes LIV more legit. It proves it's not a competitive tour worthy of world ranking," wrote another fan.

"I can honestly say I never thought we’d see AK in a professional event ever again. This is great news, and I wish him the best in his return," commented another fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

A look at Anthony Kim's career

Anthony Kim is a fan-favorite golfer. He had an incredible start to his career and enjoyed tremendous success from 2006 to 2010.

Kim started his professional journey in 2006 and competed in the Valero Texas Open on a sponsor exemption. The following year he earned his PGA Tour card by Q-school and made a strong start on the circuit. In May 2007, he broke into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings. That year, Kim finished tied for 20th at the US Open and had four top-10 finishes.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 2010 at the Wachovia Championship, where he registered a stunning five-stroke victory over Ben Curtis. Later that year, the American won his second Tour title at the AT&T National. With the victory, Kim became the first American golfer since Tiger Woods in 2000 to win two PGA Tour events before turning 25.

He also played at the Ryder Cup in 2008 and was part of the winning American team. He played a pivotal role in the team's victory with his resounding win over veteran Sergio Garcia by 5&4 in Sunday singles.

Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour events and reached number fourth in the world rankings before he was forced to leave golf in 2012 due to his injuries.