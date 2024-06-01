"Well that was a 10/10" - Nelly Korda makes sarcastic comment on social media after disastrous 2024 US Women's Open performance

Nelly Korda made a sarcastic comment on her social media page after missing the cut at the 2024 US Women's Open. The American golfer has won six tournaments this season, making her the experts' favorite to win the Major this week.

However, the 25-year-old had a disastrous outing and missed the cut for the first time this season. She shot an initial round of 80 followed by a round of 70, finishing with a score of 10 over par.

Despite returning home after playing just two rounds of the US Women's Open, Korda is not stressing out. She hilariously joked about her score on Instagram with her pictures, accompanied by the caption:

"Well, that was a 10/10"

Nelly Korda has displayed exemplary performance in the 2024 LPGA Tour season before the US Women's Open. She started off with a T16 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions before winning five back-to-back events.

She tied for seventh place at the Cognizant Founders Cup and then claimed the Mizuho Americas Open. Korda has won two Majors in her career, including the Chevron Championship 2024 and the Women's PGA Championship 2021. Her best finish at the US Women's Open came in 2022 when she tied for eighth place.

Nelly Korda speaks about her performance at US Women's Open 2024

Korda opened up about her performance after missing the cut at the 2024 US Women's Open. She explained the difficulties she encountered this week and admitted that she "struggled off the tee this week."

Moreover, Korda even acknowledged that it's tough to make the cut at Lancaster Country Club, the venue for this week's women's Major. She said (via Golf Digest):

"I wasn't hitting my shots well off the tee. I really struggled off the tee this week. Just wasn't getting it close. The majority of my holes I was saving pars. It was kind of tough out here trying to get into the cut line."

Nelly Korda started her game with a birdie on the third hole during the first day of the game before making two consecutive bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. She added two birdies on the next two holes, followed by two bogeys. Korda shot a 3+ bogey on the 12th before making two more birdies to score 80 in the first round.

In the second round of the US Women's Open, Korda started off with a bogey before adding three back-to-back birdies, followed by a bogey on the ninth hole. She concluded the game with a bogey on the 18th to score 70 in the second round.

However, Korda is not the only big name who missed the cut at the Major. Lexi Thompson, Maja Stark and Lydia Ko also struggled at this week's Major and failed to make the cut. The US Women's Open will have its finale on Sunday, June 2.