During the 2025 US Open, Wyndham Clark damaged not only his locker cabin but also that of other players at Oakmont's men's locker room. Reports of the country club banning the golfer have flooded social media.

Ad

Pat Mayo first reported on the matter on X. NUCLR Golf reposted the news and an image of the damaged lockers. Here's a look at the media outlet's post (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Commenting on the report of the ban, a fan stated that Wyndham Clark's repercussions were warranted. The fan said (via X @LFGolf77):

"Well deserved."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the comments section of the post, a fan called Wyndham Clark a "tool" for pulling such a move at one of golf's most prestigious courses. The comment read (via X @kkilstrom):

"Would be proper if true. Wyndham is an absolute tool."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the report, Wyndham Clark is banned from entering Oakmont Country Club's premises. However, Pat Mayo claims that he could potentially return to the golf course if he pays for the damages, makes donations, and completes mandated counselling.

A golf enthusiast questioned if Clark had not offered to pay the country club an amount that would be enough to cover the damages.

"So he hasn’t even offered to pay for it at a minimum? There may not be a more entitled douchebag brat than that guy," wrote the fan.

Ad

Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to reports of Wyndham Clark's ban from the Oakmont Country Club, which will host the US Open again in 2033 (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Should be banned from the U.S. Open for a few years period," suggested an X user.

"That's crazy if hasn't paid for the damage. I didn't think Oakmont would make a big deal of it because I figured he apologized and paid to fix it for sure. If he hasn't done that, them taking some kind of action makes sense," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Wait. So has he not paid for the damages? That should have been done within days of the incident. So unlikeable," said a golf enthusiast.

Wyndham Clark is on the list of many golfers who saw the Oakmont Country Club's conditions get the better of them. However, fans and golf enthusiasts alike did not feel that his extreme reaction was warranted.

Wyndham Clark says he regrets the 2025 US Open locker incident

Wyndham Clark addressed the media for the first time after the locker room incident at the 2025 Travelers Championship. When asked by a reporter if he had any comments to make on the matter, the golfer said that he deeply "regrets" his actions.

Ad

The PGA Tour star said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things."

Wyndham Clark wishes to put the incident behind him and focus solely on his golf game. He hopes this will not interfere with his dream of playing for Team USA in the Ryder Cup this September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More