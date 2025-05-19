On Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler claimed the PGA Championship 2025 dominantly. The World No. 1 golfer won his first-ever Wanamaker Trophy after posting a whopping five-shot win over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley.
Scheffler entered the final day at Quail Hollow Club with a three-shot lead. He had a shaky start with three bogeys on the front nine but turned the tide with three birdies on the back nine. Eventually, he posted an even-par 71 to finish at 11-under after 72 holes. No other player could pose a threat to him, as Alex Noren slipped to T16 after shooting 76, while others were too far back to challenge him.
The PGA Championship 2025 is Scheffler's third major championship win and his first outside the Masters Tournament. Besides, this is his second straight win on the PGA Tour in as many starts.
Fans online hailed Scottie Scheffler for his dominant run at the PGA Championship. Some even compared him to Tiger Woods and claimed he could be a threat to the legendary golfer.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"All Tigers records are at risk. SS is looking like a Sam Sneed + T Woods, one fan wrote.
"Well done Scheffler. Held his nerve well whilst others lost theirs," another fan posted.
"Had his worst game and still ran through it. What a champion 🤘🏻," this user commented.
"Redemption story for bogus arrest at PGA Championship last year 👏," one fan remarked.
"Best golfer who's been to prison in the past year," one user joked.
"Halfway home to his slam…and no one brought their A game today…" one fan wrote.
How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for the PGA Championship 2025 win?
The purse size of the PGA Championship 2025 was $19 million, and Scottie Scheffler bagged $3,420,000 as a winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the PGA Championship 2025:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000
- T2. Bryson DeChambeau – $2,052,000
- T2. Harris English – $2,052,000
- T2. Davis Riley – $2,052,000
- T5. J.T. Poston – $760,000
- T5. Jhonattan Vegas – $760,000
- T5. Taylor Pendrith – $760,000
- T8. Jon Rahm – $598,270
- T8. Si Woo Kim – $598,270
- T8. Keegan Bradley – $598,270
- T8. Matt Fitzpatrick – $598,270
- T8. Joe Highsmith – $598,270
- T8. Denny McCarthy – $598,270
- T8. Ryan Gerard – $598,270
- T8. Ben Griffin – $598,270
- T8. Joaquin Niemann – $598,270
- T8. Alex Noren – $598,270
- T17. Matt Wallace – $279,070
- T17. Alex Moren – $279,070