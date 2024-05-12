Wells Fargo Championship complete prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from $20,000,000 prize purse?

There was $20 million at stake for those playing in the Wells Fargo Championship. It is a Signature Event, which always means a field full of talent and no cuts. It also means a significantly increased prize purse, and that means there was a lot of money at stake. The winner was granted $3.6 million, a nice payday for even the most well-off golfers. Here's who won that much and what the rest of the field made for their performance.
Wells Fargo Championship Payouts
The Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Sunday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner ended up being Rory McIlroy and he earned $3.6 million. The rest of the golfers earned the following:
- Win: $3,600,000 - Rory McIlroy
- 2nd: $2,160,000 - Xander Schauffele
- 3rd: $1,360,000 - Byeong Hun An
- 4th: $960,000 - Jason Day, Sungjae Im
- 6th: $720,000 - Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy
- 8th: $620,000 - Max Homa, Sepp Straka
- 10th: $540,000 - Russell Henley, Grayson Murray, Taylor Pendrith
- 13th: $420,000 - Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
- 16th: $340,000 - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa
- 21st: $240,000 - Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Stephan Jaeger
- 24th: $192,000 - Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Nick Dunlap, Alex Noren, Lee Hodges
- 29th: $142,000 - Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam
- 34th: $113,000 - Matt Kuchar, Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
- 38th: $94,000 - Gary Woodland, Tom Hoge, Tylor Moore, Cam Davis
- 42nd: $78,000 - Akshay Bhatia
- 43rd: $74,000 - Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway, Nick Taylor
Rory McIlroy put together a sterling run ahead of the PGA Championship. Trailing by one, he shot six under par in round four while Xander Schauffele shot even on the day, paving the way for a five-stroke win.
Though they didn't win, Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Christian Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Viktor Hovland had good outings that will add a significant amount to their 2024 winnings.
Since there are not any cuts in a Signature Event, every single golfer played all four rounds. Despite struggling, players like Eric Cole, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, reigning champion Wyndham Clark, and others still made some money for their efforts.