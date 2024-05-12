Wells Fargo Championship complete prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from $20,000,000 prize purse?

There was $20 million at stake for those playing in the Wells Fargo Championship. It is a Signature Event, which always means a field full of talent and no cuts. It also means a significantly increased prize purse, and that means there was a lot of money at stake. The winner was granted $3.6 million, a nice payday for even the most well-off golfers. Here's who won that much and what the rest of the field made for their performance.

Wells Fargo Championship Payouts

The Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Sunday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner ended up being Rory McIlroy and he earned $3.6 million. The rest of the golfers earned the following:

Win: $3,600,000 - Rory McIlroy

2nd: $2,160,000 - Xander Schauffele

3rd: $1,360,000 - Byeong Hun An

4th: $960,000 - Jason Day, Sungjae Im

6th: $720,000 - Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy

8th: $620,000 - Max Homa, Sepp Straka

10th: $540,000 - Russell Henley, Grayson Murray, Taylor Pendrith

13th: $420,000 - Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

16th: $340,000 - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa

21st: $240,000 - Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Stephan Jaeger

24th: $192,000 - Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Nick Dunlap, Alex Noren, Lee Hodges

29th: $142,000 - Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam

34th: $113,000 - Matt Kuchar, Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

38th: $94,000 - Gary Woodland, Tom Hoge, Tylor Moore, Cam Davis

42nd: $78,000 - Akshay Bhatia

43rd: $74,000 - Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway, Nick Taylor

Rory McIlroy put together a sterling run ahead of the PGA Championship. Trailing by one, he shot six under par in round four while Xander Schauffele shot even on the day, paving the way for a five-stroke win.

Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship

Though they didn't win, Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Christian Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Viktor Hovland had good outings that will add a significant amount to their 2024 winnings.

Since there are not any cuts in a Signature Event, every single golfer played all four rounds. Despite struggling, players like Eric Cole, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, reigning champion Wyndham Clark, and others still made some money for their efforts.