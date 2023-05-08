Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark shares stunning advice for golf amateurs

Wyndham Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday and, despite celebrating, he had a piece of advice for his fans, especially the amateur ones.

This is what Clark said:

"A lot of amateurs chip when they shouldn´t chip. Let´s say you´re a 15 handicap and you hit it and you´re just off the green. So, oftentimes, they chip because they think that´s what the pros do and that´s what you should do."

"Well, we´re practicing, six, seven, eight hours a day, and we´ve done it for our whole life, and chipping, FOR US, is the best play. But for them, they can make threes and fours from that spot and, if they just putt, the worst they´re going to make is a three. So, I´d say putting from off the green, is what they should do, versus chipping."

He said those words answering questions for the press about the great play he did on Round Four, hole eight.

Let´s remember that the day did not start as he had hoped. He bogeyed hole 1 and strung together six PARs, with Xander Scauffele climbing (albeit temporarily) into first place by hole 7.

The turning point for Wyndham Clark came, as it was said, on hole 8, when his first shot drifted left straight onto the green, more than 86 feet from the hole. At that point, Clark chipped perfectly to leave the ball just three feet from the hole to take the PAR. It was the play of the day and, probably, of the tournament.

Wyndham Clark: Too long waiting for this

Wyndham Clark became a pro in 2017 and an official member of the PGA Tour in 2019. He has had a solid career, but victory had eluded him. Considering his quality, this moment could have come sooner.

In addition to his recent victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, his PGA Tour record includes one runner-up, one third place, five Top 5s, and 15 Top 10s, with 85 cuts made out of 134 events played.

This season has been the best of Wyndham Clark´s career so far, not only because he won his first tournament. He has also achieved almost half of his career Top 10s (6) and more than 50% of his monetary earnings on the PGA Tour during the current season.

Wyndham Clark holding the Wells Fargo Championship winner´s trophy. (Image via Getty).

Previously, he played in three seasons of the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best records were a runner-up, a third place, 4 Top 5s, and four Top 10s in 26 tournaments played.

In the Wells Fargo Championship, he had to work hard to take the victory, as he did not start well, although he was always among the leaders. Two first rounds of 67 strokes each did not suggest that he was following a good path.

However, on his third day, he shot the best round of any golfer in the entire tournament (-8) to take the lead, two strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele, who also played well that day (-9), but had a worse second day.

For the last round, Wyndham Clark was able to recover from an uncertain start and take advantage of Schauffele's inability to keep up with him, to achieve his long-awaited first victory on the PGA Tour.

