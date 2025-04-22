Wesley Bryan sends a cheeky message after getting suspended by the PGA Tour

Wesley Bryan asked for some hilarious advice after being suspended by the PGA Tour after he played in LIV Golf's The Duels. The Saudi league has organized an unofficial tournament for the golf content creators playing alongside the LIV players.

Wesley Bryan also participated in the game alongside several other YouTube stars, such as Grant Horvat. However, just a day after the match was released on Horvat's YouTube channel, Bryan was indefinitely suspended from playing on the PGA Tour.

Amidst all this, Wesley Bryan hilariously asked for advice on repairing professional relationships. Recently, Nuclr Golf shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Divot repair level"

Wesley Bryan jumped to its comment box and wrote:

"Any advice on professional relationship repair?"

Wesley Bryan is known for his YouTube videos, but he is also a professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. However, the league does not allow the players to compete on their circuit if they play on LIV Golf.

Over the years, several top-ranked players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been banned from playing on the PGA Tour as they joined LIV Golf.

In his professional career, Bryan has won four tournaments, including one on the PGA Tour. He won the 2017 RBC Heritage by defeating Luke Donald by one stroke. His other three professional wins were on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the 2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship, and the 2016 Digital Ally Open.

Wesley Bryan "don't have regrets" playing in LIV Golf creator match despite being suspended from PGA Tour

Although Wesley Bryan was suspended from the PGA Tour for playing in LIV Golf's The Duels Miami, he doesn't regret playing in the match. In an interview with Ryan French, the American golfer candidly opened up about playing in the Saudi league YouTube match and said (via Mondayq.com):

"I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

He also expressed his gratitude for playing on the PGA Tour, saying:

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

Bryan has played in a few PGA Tour events in 2025. He started this season at The American Express, where he missed the cut, and then also played at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Puerto Rico Open.

He was impressive at the Farmers Insurance Open and played four rounds of 68, 73, 71, and 76 to settle in 25th place, but then missed the cut in his next outing.

