Wesley Bryan spotted outside the ropes at Corales Puntacana Championship after suspension from PGA Tour

Wesley Bryan was seen outside the ropes at the Corales Puntacana Championship on Thursday, April 17. The 2017 RBC Heritage winner was handed a suspension by the PGA Tour for participating in a LIV Golf-affiliated event.

Although barred from competing, Bryan is in Puntacana as the trip was a pre-planned family vacation. He had already paid for a shared rental with PGA Tour player Ben Martin, as per NBC Sports.

In a recent picture posted on Instagram by popular golf account @ziregolf, Bryan can be seen with arms crossed, watching play unfold on the Corales Golf Course, rather than inside the ropes as a competitor. The post was captioned:

"When you have a family vacation planned around your PGA Tour event in the DR but then you get suspended @wesleybryangolf @bryanbrosgolf"

The 35-year-old was suspended after he participated in "The Duels: Miami," a nine-hole scramble match with a $250,000 purse. The YouTube match was held at Trump National Doral, and six LIV Golfers were paired with six YouTube golfers. Bryan was paired with LIV player Dustin Johnson. The match was posted on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel.

Bryan was suspended a day after the video was published. Talking about the PGA Tour, he said (via NBC Sports):

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don’t want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

Wesley Bryan finished as a runner-up last year at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship to Billy Horschel by two shots. He took home prize money of $436,000.

A look at Wesley Bryan's performance in 2024 and 2025

Wesley Bryan had an underwhelming 2024 season. He competed in 18 tournaments on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in 10 of them. He had two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes. He finished 128th in the FedExCup Fall standings, falling short of the top 125 required to retain full PGA Tour status.

He has played three events on the PGA Tour this year with conditional status. He has missed the cut at two events, The American Express and the Puerto Rico Open. He tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Let's take a look at Wesley Bryan's performances in the 2024 season:

Puerto Rico Open : Missed Cut (145, +1)

: Missed Cut (145, +1) Corales Puntacana Championship : 2 (267, -21)

: 2 (267, -21) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : Missed Cut (144, +2)

: Missed Cut (144, +2) Myrtle Beach Classic : Missed Cut (141, -1)

: Missed Cut (141, -1) Charles Schwab Challenge : Missed Cut (144, +4)

: Missed Cut (144, +4) RBC Canadian Open : Missed Cut (142, +2)

: Missed Cut (142, +2) Rocket Mortgage Classic : T67 (285, -3)

: T67 (285, -3) John Deere Classic : Missed Cut (143, +1)

: Missed Cut (143, +1) ISCO Championship : Missed Cut (137, -7)

: Missed Cut (137, -7) Barracuda Championship : Missed Cut (7, +7)

: Missed Cut (7, +7) 3M Open : T67 (283, -1)

: T67 (283, -1) Wyndham Championship : Missed Cut (138, -2)

: Missed Cut (138, -2) Procore Championship : T13 (279, -9)

: T13 (279, -9) Sanderson Farms Championship : T37 (275, -13)

: T37 (275, -13) Black Desert Championship : T21 (270, -14)

: T21 (270, -14) World Wide Technology Championship : T6 (271, -17)

: T6 (271, -17) Butterfield Bermuda Championship : T17 (274, -10)

: T17 (274, -10) The RSM Classic: Missed Cut (143, +1)

