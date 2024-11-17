"Wesley Bryan tied the course record" - Fans react as PGA Tour star says Butterfield Bermuda Championship is 'not golf'

Fans on social media have reacted to PGA Tour pro Justin Lower's frustration over the windy conditions during the third round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The American golfer initially took the lead in the game, but after the third round on Saturday, November 16, he slipped down to third place on the leaderboard.

Following the tournament, Lower expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions at the event. He said (via Nuclr Golf):

"Then the last, I mean, 14 -- not 14 -- 15, 16, 17, 18, I don't think that's golf if you ask me. But balls were going backwards in the air and I just, I realize that a lot of people had to play in it, but I don't think it's fair if that makes sense…”

Meanwhile, Wesley Bryan was impressive with his game, shooting a remarkable course-record round of 61 and jumping to fourth place on the leaderboard.

Nuclr Golf shared Justin Lower's remarks about the conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section, calling Lower's argument "void" since Bryan shot a 61.

"Wesley Bryan tied the course record in those conditions. Stop whining," a fan wrote.

"Wesley Bryan shot 61 today so this argument is void," another fan wrote.

One fan commented that players competing in the Bermuda Championship should expect such conditions.

"When you show up the “Bermuda championship” probably expect this could happen," one more fan wrote.

Another fan highlighted the lowest rounds made during the third round of the PGA Tour event. In the third round, Andrew Novak and Rafael Campos both shot 62 and tied for the lead, while Bryan carded a 61.

"A course record 61 and two 62’s out there today," another fan jotted.

Here are more fan reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

Wesley Bryan says he "enjoyed" playing in the windy conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

While Justin Lower was unhappy with the windy conditions, Wesley Bryan seemingly enjoyed his game despite the challenging weather. Speaking about the tournament's weather, the American golfer said (via Golf Channel):

“I felt like these type of conditions – really for my entire golfing career – I’ve really enjoyed wind. It just brings out a little bit more creativity, so I do enjoy the wind. Then today, I mean, nobody knows when a 61’s going to come. That’s just kind of a career day. Hopefully we can get in the mix tomorrow on the back nine. That would be the ultimate goal.”

On Saturday, Bryan started with two birdies and added two more birdies and an eagle on the front nine. He shot two additional birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 10-under 61, securing the fourth spot on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Justin Lower also had a good start, shooting four birdies on the front nine. However, he struggled on the back nine with two bogeys and one birdie, finishing with a 3-under 68 and taking third place at 15-under.

