What is the 2024 American Express purse? Exploring tournament payouts and more

The PGA Tour makes its way to California for its third event, The American Express 2024. With a field of 156 players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 10 Wyndham Clark and four-time PGA Tour champion Daniel Berger, the tournament is set to begin in La Quinta from January 18-21.
Jon Rahm, the defending champion, won't participate in the event due to his involvement with the LIV league. Nevertheless, Chris Kirk, the 2024 Sentry winner, and Grayson Murray, the Sony Open winner, are set to make their presence felt in the competition.
The 65th edition of the America Express 2024 will take place at three different golf courses, including the La Quinta Country Club, the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course.
A detailed look at the 2024 American Express prize money
This year, the American Express tournament has a prize pool of $8.4 million, a slight hike from the previous season which had a $8 million cash prize. The event winner would secure $1.512 million along with claiming the prestigious title. He would also receive an additional 500 FedEx points.
The runner-up of the event would take home $915,600 with the third-placed golfer getting $579,600. The golfer finishing fourth would receive $411,600, and the fifth-placed golfer would get $344,400.
Here is the full payout for the American Express 2024:
Winner: $1,512,000
2nd: $915,600
3rd: $579,600
4th: $411,600
5th: $344,400
6th: $304,500
7th: $283,500
8th: $262,500
9th: $245,700
10th: $228,900
11th: $212,100
12: $195,300
13th: $178,500
14th: $161,700
15th: $153,300
16th: $144,900
17th: $136,500
18th: $128,100
19th: $119,700
20th: $111,300
21st: $102,900
22nd: $94,500
23rd: $87,780
24th: $81,060
25th: $74,340
26th: $67,620
27th: $65,100
28th:$62,580
29th: $60,060
30th: $57,540
31st: $55,020
32nd: $52,500
33rd: $49,980
34th: $47,880
35th: $45,780
36th: $43,680
37th: $41,580
38th: $39,900
39th: $38,220
40th: $36,540
41st: $34,860
42nd: $33,180
43rd: $31,500
44th: $29,820
45th: $28,140
46th: $26,460
47th: $24,780
48th:$23,436
49th: $22,260
50th: $21,588
51st: $21,084
52nd: $20,580
53rd: $20,244
54th: $19,908
55th: $19,740
56th: $19,572
57th: $19,404
58th: $19,236
59th: $19,068
60th: $18,900
61st: $18,732
62nd: $18,564
63rd: $18,396
64th: $18,228
65th: $18,060
66th: $17,892
67th: $17,724
68th: $17,556
69th: $17,388
70th: $17,220
71st: $17,052
72nd: $16,884
73rd: $16,716
74th: $16,548
75th: $16,380
76th: $16,212
77th: $16,044
78th: $15,876
79th: $15,708
80th: $15,540
81st: $15,372
82nd: $15,204
83rd: $15,036
84th: $14,868
85th: $14,700
86th: $14,532
87th: $14,364
88th: $14,196
89th: $14,028
90th: $13,860