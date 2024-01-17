What is the 2024 American Express purse? Exploring tournament payouts and more

The PGA Tour makes its way to California for its third event, The American Express 2024. With a field of 156 players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 10 Wyndham Clark and four-time PGA Tour champion Daniel Berger, the tournament is set to begin in La Quinta from January 18-21.

Jon Rahm, the defending champion, won't participate in the event due to his involvement with the LIV league. Nevertheless, Chris Kirk, the 2024 Sentry winner, and Grayson Murray, the Sony Open winner, are set to make their presence felt in the competition.

The 65th edition of the America Express 2024 will take place at three different golf courses, including the La Quinta Country Club, the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course.

A detailed look at the 2024 American Express prize money

This year, the American Express tournament has a prize pool of $8.4 million, a slight hike from the previous season which had a $8 million cash prize. The event winner would secure $1.512 million along with claiming the prestigious title. He would also receive an additional 500 FedEx points.

The runner-up of the event would take home $915,600 with the third-placed golfer getting $579,600. The golfer finishing fourth would receive $411,600, and the fifth-placed golfer would get $344,400.

Here is the full payout for the American Express 2024:

Winner: $1,512,000

2nd: $915,600

3rd: $579,600

4th: $411,600

5th: $344,400

6th: $304,500

7th: $283,500

8th: $262,500

9th: $245,700

10th: $228,900

11th: $212,100

12: $195,300

13th: $178,500

14th: $161,700

15th: $153,300

16th: $144,900

17th: $136,500

18th: $128,100

19th: $119,700

20th: $111,300

21st: $102,900

22nd: $94,500

23rd: $87,780

24th: $81,060

25th: $74,340

26th: $67,620

27th: $65,100

28th:$62,580

29th: $60,060

30th: $57,540

31st: $55,020

32nd: $52,500

33rd: $49,980

34th: $47,880

35th: $45,780

36th: $43,680

37th: $41,580

38th: $39,900

39th: $38,220

40th: $36,540

41st: $34,860

42nd: $33,180

43rd: $31,500

44th: $29,820

45th: $28,140

46th: $26,460

47th: $24,780

48th:$23,436

49th: $22,260

50th: $21,588

51st: $21,084

52nd: $20,580

53rd: $20,244

54th: $19,908

55th: $19,740

56th: $19,572

57th: $19,404

58th: $19,236

59th: $19,068

60th: $18,900

61st: $18,732

62nd: $18,564

63rd: $18,396

64th: $18,228

65th: $18,060

66th: $17,892

67th: $17,724

68th: $17,556

69th: $17,388

70th: $17,220

71st: $17,052

72nd: $16,884

73rd: $16,716

74th: $16,548

75th: $16,380

76th: $16,212

77th: $16,044

78th: $15,876

79th: $15,708

80th: $15,540

81st: $15,372

82nd: $15,204

83rd: $15,036

84th: $14,868

85th: $14,700

86th: $14,532

87th: $14,364

88th: $14,196

89th: $14,028

90th: $13,860