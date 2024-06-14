What is the 2024 US Open cut rule? All you need to know

Golfers who finish in the top 60 and ties will advance to the final two rounds of the 2024 US Open, currently underway at one of the world's toughest golf courses. One hundred and fifty-six exemplary talents teed off for this week's event, but only those making the cut will compete in the final two rounds scheduled for the weekend.

The second round has already begun at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course, and the projected cut for the event is around 2 over par. However, this is subject to change as the tournament progresses.

The number of players making the cut varies from year to year, depending on how many tie for the 60th position. At the end of the first round, 64 players were inside the projected cutline of 2 over par, meaning more than half the field might return home on Friday. However, this depends on the players' performance in the second round.

Interestingly, even players who miss the cut at the US Open will be rewarded with money. According to Golf Monthly, players missing the cut at the Majors are awarded $10,000 in prize money, while those who make the cut will obviously compete for higher amounts.

Regarding the players being paid even after missing the cut at the Majors, the USGA chief executive Mike Whan explained (via Golf Monthly):

"We pay you even if you miss the cut because we really believe that making the cut at the US Open is getting one of these 156 [spots]. Think about it, of 10,200 [who attempt to qualify], only 156 are here."

It is important to note that most of the top-ranked golfers this week have secured spots well above the +2 score after the first round and will probably easily make the cut. However, legendary golfer Tiger Woods struggled in the opening round and might return home on Friday, having settled for a +4 score. Hopes are still high that he can improve in the second round and make the cut

Who can miss the cut at 2024 US Open?

The pressure to make the cut at the 2024 US Open is immense as golfers teed off for the second round, which is also the decisive round since only those making the cut will play tomorrow.

Some big names who struggled in the opening round of the Major and may miss the cut this week include Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian shot an 8 over par round and could miss the cut.

Justin Thomas shot a 7-over par round on Thursday and is struggling to make the cut. He recorded nine bogeys and two birdies to score 77, putting him far below the projected cutline.

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson encountered trouble on Thursday and shot +9. Dustin Johnson also struggled, shooting +5. The final list of players making the cut at the 2024 US Open will be confirmed only after the completion of the second round on Friday, June 14.

