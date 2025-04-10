What is Amen Corner at the 2025 Masters?

Amen Corner is thought to be a pivotal point in the Masters. It consists of 3 holes, 11, 12, and 13, and is the longest and most difficult stretch of Augusta National. So, let us delve further into its history and learn more about this daunting stretch that has given golfers nightmares for decades.

Ad

Well, the "Amen Corner" term was introduced by golf writer Herbert Warren Wind in 1958. Wind saw Arnold Palmer pull off a great charge on these holes, which eventually pushed him to the lead for the tournament. So he used a line from the song "Shouting at Amen Corner" to point out the name. Actually, this song has a dramatic vibe that perfectly represents the three holes.

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

Let's know more about each hole one by one and look at why they are considered the most difficult stretch:

Ad

Trending

Hole 11 – White Dogwood (Par 4, 505 yards)

What makes this hole different is that it is long and has a difficult par 4. With a narrow approach and a pond guarding the green on the left, the golfers' true precision is put to the test in this hole.

Hole 12 – Golden Bell (Par 3, 155 yards)

This is one of the most iconic holes in golf. And the reason for that is Rae’s Creek, which is a water body in front. Along with that, swirling winds make club selection tricky.

Ad

Hole 13 – Azalea (Par 5, 545 yards)

This hole is considered a risk-reward hole. Players here must decide whether to go for the green in two over Rae’s Creek or lay up and play it safe.

However, every year, this stretch has a massive impact on the Masters results. The most famous collapse caused by Amen Corner occurred during the 2016 Masters. It happened to Jordan Spieth, who was in a commanding lead at the time, but this stretch made his time at Augusta a bit frustrating. He hit the water twice on 12, resulting in his loss in the tournament.

Ad

How are the players going to approach Amen Corner in the 2025 Masters?

GOLF: APR 06 PGA - Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Getty

This year's Masters features several top players, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and so many others. Most of the time, players like them attempt the Amen Corner with proper planning. However, if that planning fails, even for a single shot, their entire tournament suffers.

Ad

This is why it is predicted that if the players do not want to lose hope at the Masters, they should work on two things. Here they are:

Adaptability : With altered wind dynamics and visual cues, players are placing greater emphasis on adaptability, often relying more on yardage books and practice round observations to navigate Amen Corner effectively.

: With altered wind dynamics and visual cues, players are placing greater emphasis on adaptability, often relying more on yardage books and practice round observations to navigate Amen Corner effectively. Risk Management: The temptation to capitalize on the more open layouts is balanced by the need to manage risks, especially given the unpredictable wind conditions that can affect ball flight and landing areas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More