What Angel Cabrera said after taking the lead at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship

Angel Cabrera is playing at the Senior PGA Championship, and the golfer is sitting atop the leaderboard after three days of competition. Following the tournament, he joined a press conference at the Congressional Country Club to share how he improved his performance through the round.

Cabrera added that it was a great day at the tournament, and his exact words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“It's been a great day. I started, my strokes were not great at the beginning, and then that kept improving, and I think the key today was on the greens. I putted really well…It was playing hard. The wind complicated things, especially the shots into the green.”

Cabrera shared his thoughts after the second round as well, and his words were:

“It's not that easy, but I worked really hard. I worked on the technical part, worked on the physical part and the competitive part, and I think this is why things are starting to work now…The hardest part was probably the short game, but with a lot of practice I was able to recover it fast.”

Cabrera finished three rounds of the tournament, and his total score is 5 under. He shot 72 with two birdies on the front nine and 69 with two birdies, along with an eagle. The third round saw a 70 with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

This year, Cabrera won two PGA Tour Champions’ events, including the James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational and the Regions Tradition.

In the PGA Tour, Cabrera won two major tournaments in his career, and those were the 2009 Masters Tournament and the 2007 US Open with 12 under and 5 over, respectively. He had another PGA Tour win, and it was the Greenbrier Classic in 2014 with 16 under.

How did Angel Cabrera perform in the 2025 season so far?

Angel Cabrera missed the cutline at the Masters Tournament this season. Apart from that, he played on the PGA Tour Champions and played in six tournaments until now. He came out victorious at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational and the Regions Tradition with 11 under and 20 under, respectively. Here's the list of Cabrera’s 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 75-80, 155 (+11)

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: T19, 75-68-76, 219 (E)

Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: T51, 74-74-70, 218 (+2)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club: Winner, 68-66-71, 205 (-11)

Mitsubishi Electric Classic at the TPC Sugarloaf: 4th, 69-64-68, 201 (-15)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: T28, 68-70-74, 212 (-4)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Winner, 70-67-67-64, 268 (-20)

