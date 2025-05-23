What is the bag policy at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The Charles Schwab Challenge may not be a Signature Event, but it still has some of the top golfers in the world in the field. As such, and since it's a PGA Tour event, fans are going to want to attend this weekend and watch the tournament.

Those who do choose to go to Colonial Country Club to see the latest tournament will need to be aware of a few things, namely the bag policy. It can be frustrating to get up to the gates of any sporting event only to have to return to a vehicle to store a bag that was too big or not the right dimensions.

To avoid that, follow these parameters before you get to the gates. Per the tournament's own website, you can only carry a bag up to six inches by six inches in size:

"No bags larger than 6”x6” (including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags) are permitted through the gates. No clear, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12”x6”x12” are permitted through the gates."

Essentially, fans can bring a small purse or handbag, but that's about it. Large backpacks and other carrying cases are prohibited, so you won't be allowed through to watch the tournament with them.

Charles Schwab Challenge leader uses interesting fuel to shoot career-best

John Pak sits atop the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard with an impressive -7 after one round. He's beating Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, and the rest of the field.

John Pak is leading the Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Imagn)

Why is he doing so well? The New York Knicks lost. The golfer is a die-hard fan of the franchise, and the team let a 14-point lead with less than three minutes left slip in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Pak woke up with a desire to undo that frustration, and he channeled it into a career-best 63. He said via the New York Post:

“I’m a die-hard Knicks fan, and that historically was one of the worst losses I’ve ever seen in my life, and there was a fire lit under me this morning. I was a little pissed off about that."

After the round, he said:

“I didn’t sleep well after that loss last night. I’m going to recover, do a little stretching, and then maybe watch the Thunder game later (Thursday)."

The Knicks will look to avenge their loss and hopefully not aggravate Pak tonight. However, if they do, the rest of the Charles Schwab Challenge field might need to be wary of how well an angry Pak might play on Saturday, barring a missed cut today.

