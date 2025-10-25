What is the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 cut line? Projected cut after round 2 explored

For the second straight day, the round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 was suspended before all the players could finish. At the time of the suspension, Michael Brennan held a one-shot lead over Jackson Suber, Pierceson Coody, and Justin Lower.

As of now, the projected cutline for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is at 1-under, and players below T65 are at risk of missing the weekend. Names like Adam Hadwin, Nick Dunlap, and Joel Dahmen are just on the other side of the cutline.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 projected cut line explored

Joel Dahmen at the Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the players below the projected cutline of 1-under at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:

T74. Adam Hadwin: E (F)

T74. Chandler Phillips: E (F)

T74. Joel Dahmen: E (F)

T74. Rafael Campos: E (F)

T74. Patrick Fishburn: E (F)

T74. Mason Andersen: E (F)

T74. Nick Dunlap: E (F)

T74. Victor Perez: E (14)

T74. Quade Cummins: E (12)

T74. Will Chandler: E (12)

T74. Carson Lundell: E (11)

T85. Mark Hubbard: +1 (F)

T85. Chan Kim: +1 (F)

T85. Dylan Wu: +1 (F)

T85. Norman Xiong: +1 (F)

T85. Ryan Palmer: +1 (F)

T85. Maverick McNealy: +1 (F)

T85. James Hahn: +1 (F)

T85. Joe Highsmith: +1 (F)

T85. Thomas Rosenmueller: +1 (F)

T94. Steven Fisk: +2 (F)

T94. Ryo Hisatsune: +2 (F)

T94. Joseph Bramlett: +2 (F)

T94. Martin Laird: +2 (F)

T94. Davis Thompson: +2 (15)

T94. Alex Smalley: +2 (14)

T94. Ben Martin: +2 (13*)

T94. Philip Knowles: +2 (12)

T102. Beau Hossler: +3 (F)

T102. John Pak: +3 (F)

T102. Brice Garnett: +3 (F)

T102. Taylor Dickson: +3 (F)

T102. Matt NeSmith: +3 (F)

T102. Matt Wallace: +3 (F)

T102. Andrew Putnam: +3 (F)

T102. Anders Albertson: +3 (13)

T110. Yi Cao: +4 (F)

T110. Preston Summerhays: +4 (F)

T110. Matteo Manassero: +4 (F)

T110. Taylor Montgomery: +4 (F)

T110. William Mouw: +4 (F)

T110. Chesson Hadley: +4 (F)

T110. Will Gordon: +4 (16*)

T117. Henrik Norlander: +5 (F)

T117. Kevin Streelman: +5 (F)

T117. Emiliano Grillo: +5 (13*)

T120. Scott Piercy: +6 (F)

T120. Gavin Cohen: +6 (12)

T120. Kihei Akina (a): +6 (11*)

T123. Matthew Riedel: +7 (F)

T123. Cristobal Del Solar: +7 (11*)

T125. David Liechty (a): +9 (F)

T125. Carson Young: +9 (15)

127. Tommy Sharp: +15 (F)

