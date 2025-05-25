What did Ben Griffin say after taking the lead on Saturday at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Ben Griffin is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and he is leading the tournament after the Saturday round. Following the round, he joined a post-tournament press conference at the Colonial Country Club and shared his views on his current leaderboard position.

Griffin shared how the experience of being a PGA Tour winner helped him in the field. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“I'm a PGA TOUR winner now, so that helps. Going into tomorrow very confident. I feel like I'm in a really good spot. It seems like me and Matti are going to duel it out a little bit tomorrow based on the way the leaderboard is, at least try to take advantage of our leads that we currently have over third and fourth.”

He continued,

“So, yeah, the pedal is going to be down. I'm excited to get back out there. You know, there's some birdie holes to start the round tomorrow. So excited to go at it and see what I can do.”

Griffin won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak after defeating Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard with a one-stroke lead.

How did Ben Griffin perform in the 2025 season so far?

Ben Griffin had four top 10 finishes in the 2025 season, including a T7 at The American Express, where he finished with a score of 269 (-19). His other top 10 finishes came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with T4 and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with T4. His last top 10 finish was at the PGA Championship, where he finished with T8 after scoring 280 (-4). Here's the list of Griffin's 2025 PGA Tour performances so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T45, 65-70-70-68, 273 (-7)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T7, 66-69-66-68, 269 (-19)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines: Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T69, 69-70-73-76, 288 (E)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T36, 71-68-68-70, 277 (-7)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T44, 74-73-74-70, 291 (+3)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4, 67-65-67-67, 266 (-18)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T4, 68-65-66-69, 268 (-16)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T45, 75-72-72-74, 293 (+5)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): Missed cut

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T18, 70-67-68-65, 270 (-10)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T40, 70-70-76-74, 290 (+2)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: Missed cut

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T46, 66-70-72-70, 278 (-2)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 70-69-72-69, 280 (-4)

