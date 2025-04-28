What Ben Griffin said after winning the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak both claimed their first PGA Tour title by winning the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The duo finished at 28-under-par with a total score of 260, winning by one shot over twin brothers, Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.

Griffin and Novak shot rounds of 62, 66, 61, and 71. In the final round, they started with a bogey on the first hole but made birdies on holes 2, 5, and 7. They dropped shots with back-to-back bogeys on holes 8 and 9 but managed a key birdie on the 17th to close out the win.

“I think for both Andrew and I, it felt like it was only a matter of time out here. We both put ourselves in the mix a bunch, especially this season, but even going back to last season. Just a lot of hard work between both of us, and for me personally, it means the world to finally get it paid off or to finally get it done. I couldn't think of a better guy to get it done with, right here with Andrew," Ben Griffin said via the PGA Tour.

Griffin called the win a “full-circle moment” for both players, saying they had followed similar paths in their careers.

“I think it's just a full-circle moment. Andrew said that earlier, of us sitting up here together getting our first win. I feel like we've had similar tracks to where we are today," Ben Griffin added.

Novak also shared his thoughts: "You never really know when you're going to get your first one, but we put ourselves in position again...It seems like a movie script, like it’s not real. But it’s just perfect how it all came together.”

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are the second team to earn their first PGA Tour victories at the Zurich Classic since the event adopted the team format. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy achieved the same in 2023.

How has Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak's season so far?

Andrew Novak has competed in 14 events so far in 2025, recording one win, a runner-up finish, and four top-10s:

Sony Open in Hawaii : CUT (138, -2)

: CUT (138, -2) The American Express : CUT (221, +5)

: CUT (221, +5) Farmers Insurance Open : 3rd (282, -6)

: 3rd (282, -6) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T13 (276, -12)

: T13 (276, -12) WM Phoenix Open : CUT (141, -1)

: CUT (141, -1) The Genesis Invitational : T13 (282, -4)

: T13 (282, -4) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : CUT (141, +1)

: CUT (141, +1) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T34 (290, +2)

: T34 (290, +2) The Players Championship : CUT (147, +3)

: CUT (147, +3) Valspar Championship : T42 (284, E)

: T42 (284, E) Texas Children's Houston Open : CUT (138, -2)

: CUT (138, -2) Valero Texas Open : T3 (283, -5)

: T3 (283, -5) RBC Heritage : 2nd (267, -17)

: 2nd (267, -17) Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1st (260, -28)

Meanwhile, Ben Griffin has also made 14 starts this season and has one win and four top-ten finishes to his name:

Sony Open in Hawaii : T45 (273, -7)

: T45 (273, -7) The American Express : T7 (269, -19)

: T7 (269, -19) Farmers Insurance Open : CUT (149, +5)

: CUT (149, +5) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T69 (288, E)

: T69 (288, E) WM Phoenix Open : T36 (277, -7)

: T36 (277, -7) The Genesis Invitational : T44 (291, +3)

: T44 (291, +3) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T4 (266, -18)

: T4 (266, -18) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T4 (268, -16)

: T4 (268, -16) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T45 (293, +5)

: T45 (293, +5) The Players Championship : CUT (145, +1)

: CUT (145, +1) Valspar Championship : CUT (145, +3)

: CUT (145, +3) Texas Children's Houston Open : T18 (270, -10)

: T18 (270, -10) Valero Texas Open : T40 (290, +2)

: T40 (290, +2) Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1st (260, -28)

