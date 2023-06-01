What is the 'big sister' program? Michelle Wie West start tournament within a tournament at LPGA's Mizuho Americas Open

At this week's Mizuho Americas Open, Michelle Wie West has organized a big sister program for the juniors. This week at Liberty National, there is a competition within a tournament.
The top 24 girls in the AJGA rankings were invited to compete in a stableford format, where juniors would play the opening two rounds with LPGA players and earn an opportunity to play with the pros over the weekend. In short, juniors will be playing in all four rounds, without fear of cutting the event.
Michelle Wie West, the tournament's host, provided the junior players with a $1,500 travel stipend as well as a caddie to assist them on the course. However, parents and coaches are excluded from the loop.
West feels that this will help the juniors form valuable connections with pro players.
“At the pairings party we matched them up, every junior with their pro. They exchanged phone numbers and are playing a practice round today and having a meal today. Those exchanges of phone numbers are everything, because moving forward if they have a question they can text each other. I remember the first time I got Meg Mallon’s phone number … just being able to have access to such a great player,” she said via Golf Week.
"Big thanks to everyone that helped host this event"- Golfer praises the 'Big Sister' program
Players were ecstatic at the opportunity to play alongside and learn from professional golfers. Marina Alex told Golf Week about her experience competing in the competition organized by Michelle Wie West.
“I know when I was a junior nothing like this existed. You would come out, and if you qualified, let’s say for a U.S. Open or played a professional event as an amateur or as a junior, it was a little scary,” she said.
Katie Li, who attended the pre-tournament briefing, expressed gratitude to the event's organizers and stated:
“Big thanks to everyone that helped host this event because without them, I don’t – I hope that I’ll get to experience this in the future, but like at least I will have at least once in my life (been) inside the ropes.”
The Mizuho Americas Open will begin with the first round on Thursday, June 1, and will run through the weekend, concluding with the finale on Sunday, June 4.
It offers a $2.7 million prize pool and will award the winner 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe.
