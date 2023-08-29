What is Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring his past performances and more

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau failed to qualify for the Ryder Cup team. However, the 29-year-old has played in a couple of Ryder Cup's and has even lifted the trophy in the 43rd edition of the championship. DeChambeau currently plays in LIV Golf and was in contention with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson for the spot.

However, captain Zach Johnson went with Koepka without considering the Greenbrier Invitational winner. DeChambeau was a rookie for the 42nd Ryder Cup in 2018 and didn't play a single game.

Two years ago, in 2021, he set his mark for the Ryder Cup team. The American golfer performed exceptionally for the 43rd Ryder Cup and even qualified third on the list while gaining automatic selection. Team America regained their control over the trophy with a spectacular 19-9, making it the biggest defeat for Team Europe.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau had a decent performance in his second Ryder Cup and went 2-0-1 and won his Sunday singles match against veteran Sergio Garcia.

Nonetheless, his experience didn't matter this year as Zach Johnson went for a different pick altogether. DeChambeau was looking forward to the call after a spectacular performance in the LIV Golf event during the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau gets snubbed after record-breaking performance

LIV Golf is a Saudi investment fund-backed golf circuit and has recieved massive criticism. Bryson DeChambeau played 11 LIV Golf events this season while winning the LIV Golf Greenbrier Invitational.

He shot a record-breaking 12-under 58 to confirm his victory and many believed that the 29-year old would get the call for the Ryder Cup. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau was confident with his selection and wanted to represent his country this year.

DeChambeau explained his Ryder Cup selection, via Sports Illustrated:

"I’ve played in a couple Ryder Cups, and I would love to represent my country. There’s no doubt about that. I feel like I’m in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I’m a top 10 player for sure right now, with the game that I’m playing.”

He added:

“If I do get picked, fantastic. If I don't, I'll still be watching on TV, rooting for Team USA because I respect and appreciate those players and all the team records in our country more than a PGA Tour or LIV thing.”

It seems that Bryson DeChambeau will have to watch the event from the comfort of his home as he roots for team America to regain their title. However, the golfer is still young and keeps improving each season indicating a potential qualification next season.

