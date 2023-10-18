What businesses have Rory McIlroy invested in? Golfer’s business portfolio explored

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, it was announced that Rory McIlroy had joined a group of prominent athletes to invest $210.97 million in the Alpine Formula One team.

Besides McIlroy, the other big names include NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, soccer stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, and former world heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

The F1 investment is an addition to the list of ventures the four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has entered. He has invested his money in various businesses throughout his long career. In 2019, he set up Symphony Ventures, an investment fund that delved into emerging companies and invested in around 14 companies over the years.

One of the fund's notable investments was in Whoop, a fitness tech company that used innovation to measure strain recovery and sleep. When McIlroy invested in the company, its value was $1.2 billion, but within the next year, its valuation had grown to $3.6 billion.

Rory McIlroy's other investments include Future, a one-on-one digital fitness training platform that offers a platform for top coaches and their clients. Another major investment is in LetsGetChecked, a health check-up company that provides home check-ups for a variety of issues like STDs, fertility and cancers.

The company saw significant profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were lockdowns worldwide. The 34-year-old Irishman has also invested in Kaia Health, a Germany-based company that develops apps for treating muscular pain issues. The COVID-19 restrictions have also benefited the company.

In 2021, Rory McIlroy invested in Troon, the world's largest golf management company. Another investment came through Golf Genius Software, which offers software solutions for golf courses worldwide. He also partnered with NBC Sports to launch GolfPass, an online subscription model aimed at helping golfers improve their skills.

The former World No. 1 has also invested in Puttery, a company that specializes in combining miniature golf with bars and restaurants. Last year, he teamed up with Tiger Woods to form TMRW Sports, a tech-infused venture that's soon going to launch TGL, a virtual golf league featuring 24 players divided into several teams.

How much is Rory McIlroy's net worth? Golfer's income explored

It's no surprise that the Northern Irishman is one of the most marketable golfers at the moment.

As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $170 million. Last year, he was the 15th highest-paid athlete on the Forbes list, with an annual income of $40.8 million, out of which he earned $26.7 million in prize money.

Rory McIlroy signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 2013, which was reportedly worth $100–250 million. He then signed a $200 million deal with a sports apparel company in 2017. Once Nike stopped making golf equipment, McIlroy signed a $100 million deal with TaylorMade.

This year, the former World No. 1 golfer has earned $13,921,008 in prize money and ranks fourth on the PGA Tour money list for 2023. In the career money list, he's only behind Tiger Woods, with overall earnings of $80,095,557.