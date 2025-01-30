"What a career (ending) move", "Rory is crying in a corner": Fans react to Jon Rahm's latest LIV team signing

Fans have reacted to Jon Rahm's latest announcement on January 29 on X (formerly known as Twitter). The 30-year-old announced the signing of Tom McKibbin to his Legion XIII team on LIV Golf.

Rumors of McKibbin joining the Saudi-based league had been flooding social media over the past few weeks. Fans took to the comments section of Rahm's Legion XIII's X post to express their concerns over the move.

Here's a look at Rahm's announcement (via X @LegionXIIIgc):

Some fans believe that a move to LIV Golf could be a potential career-ending move. As LIV Golf players do not earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, they do not rank well and are restricted in being able to compete in a major championship.

A fan wrote (via X @LegionXIIIgc):

"Wow, what a career (ending) move that is."

Rory McIlroy had voiced his concerns about McKibbin's move to LIV Golf publically last week. Having grown up playing at the same golf course in Northern Ireland, the two golfers share a close bond.

McIlroy had stated that he had spoken to McKibbin over the phone to advise him against the move and also claimed that the move might limit his career opportunities.

A fan recalled the PGA Tour star's comments and wrote:

"Somewhere Rory is crying in a corner."

"Guess he wants to play less and spend more time with family," commented an X user.

Some fans took to the comments section to congratulate the Northern Irishman on his new signing.

"That is a loaded team! Might be real tough to beat them if @tommckibbin8 plays well," said a fan.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Tom McKibbin's move to LIV Golf:

"All that hard word, emotion and celebration for earning PGA card - all for nothing. Another one who has gone for the easy money. You need to update your profile - says your a DP Tour player," said a golf enthusiast.

An X user wrote, "Congratulations @tommckibbin8!!! A good decision you should have full confidence in at this stage in your journey! Well done and enjoy the challenge!"

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team announced the signing via an X post but has not yet released a statement along with LIV Golf.

Who is on Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team?

Jon Rahm left the PGA Tour in 2024 to serve as captain to LIV Golf's Legion XIII team. The Spaniard is joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and now Tom McKibbin as teammates.

Legion XIII finished in second place with a whopping 200 points following the conclusion of the league's 2024 season. Rahm and his team recorded victories at Mayakoba, Miami, Nashville, and the United Kingdom.

Together, they recorded 10 top-5 finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 events played. The team's best score was displayed at the Adelaide and Greenbrier events. However, they finished in fifth place and third place, respectively.

The team's next tournament is scheduled to be the season-opener 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh from February 6 to 8 in Saudi Arabia.

