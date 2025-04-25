What is Charley Hull's world ranking during The Chevron Championship 2025?

As the golf world has shifted its focus to The Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour's biggest stars are facing off in the first women's Major championship of the year. Charley Hull is one of the most popular ladies golfer in the world and a fan favorite at The Chevron Championship.

Charley Hull entered The Chevron Championship as the 10th-ranked golfer in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Earlier this year, the English golf star was ranked as high as eighth in the world.

Charley Hull has had a strong year in 2025, having come close on multiple occasions to winning her first LPGA Tour event since the Volunteers of America Classic in October of 2022. Her best finish came at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March.

Hull entered the final round with an opportunity to win in Singapore, but faultered, shooting a two-over-par 74 in the final round. She ultimately finished in a tie for fourth place and lost to Lydia Ko by six shots. She also had a chance to win the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona in late March.

Charley Hull was the solo leader after the first round at the Ford Championship, carding a nine-under 63 to open the tournament. She entered the final round of the tournament two shots behind leader Lilia Vu but struggled to keep pace with Vu and other players at the top of the leaderboard. She shot a one-under-par 71 in the final round and ultimatly finished tied for 11th place, five shots outside of the playoff at 22 under par.

The following week, Hull played in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas and was eliminated in the group stage. She went 1-1-1 in her three matches.

Charley Hull looks to capture first career Major championship in 2025

Charley Hull at The 2025 Chevron Championship (via Getty)

Despite an abundance of strong finishes at Major championships throughout her career, Charley Hull is yet to capture her first Major title. The 31-year-old has had a bevy of close calls in recent years, including two second-place finishes in 2023.

The English golf star came in second place at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, shooting a six-under-par 66 in the final round. She ultimately finished three shots behind winner Allisen Corpuz.

Later in 2023, Hull entered the final round of the Women's British Open in her home country of England tied for the lead with Lilia Vu. Hull struggled in the final round, shooting a one-over-par 73 to Vu's five-under-par 67. Hull ultimately lost to Vu by six shots.

Hull carded a second-place finish at The Chevron Championship in 2016 back when it was the ANA Inspiration at the age of 20, losing by only one shot to Lydia Ko. She aims to capture her first Major title in 2025.

