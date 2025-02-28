What is Cognizant Classic's 2025 projected cut line?

The second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic is underway at the PGA National's Champion Course. Following the conclusion of Friday's round, nearly half the field will go home early as a result of an imposed cut.

The cut line for the 2025 Cognizant Classic currently sits at 4-under par with the top 61 players and ties inside the cut line. Some players have already completed their second round of the tournament and are unlikely to make the cut.

Davis Thompson followed up his opening round score of 2-under par 69 with a 1 under par 70 score. The PGA Tour star has a score of 3-under par for 36 holes and is likely to miss the cut along with Ben Kohles, who bears the same score at the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

There are currently 20+ players that sit right on the 4-under par cut line at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Out of these players, six players are yet to complete the second round.

Some of the PGA Tour's biggest names like Luke Donald and Cristobal Del Solar will miss the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The golfers bear a score of 3-over par and 1-over par respectively with holes still left to be completed for the day.

Brendon Todd has completed two rounds of the 2025 Cognizant Classic and sits in last place 144th with a total score of 11-over par. He posted scores of 6-over par 77 and 5-over par 76.

Apart from Jake Knapp, who leads the Cognizant Classic with a 14-under par score through 14 holes, the rest of the players inside the cut line including ties are all separated by one stroke to form a stacked leaderboard.

2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the standings of the top 16 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic prior to the start of the second round on Friday (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-12)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-8)

T2 - Russell Henley (-8)

T2 - Sami Valimaki (-8)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-7)

T5 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T5 - Davis Riley (-7)

T5 - Jesper Svensson (-7)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 - J.J. Spaun (-7)

T11 - Michael Kim (-6)

T11 - Jordan Spieth (-6)

T11 - Brian Harman (-6)

T11 - Joe Highsmith (-6)

T11 - Charley Hoffman (-6)

T16 - Rico Hoey (-5)

T16 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T16 - Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T16 - Zach Johnson (-5)

T16 - Billy Horschel (-5)

T16 - Camilo Villegas (-5)

T16 - Ben Polland (-5)

T16 - Ricky Castillo (-5)

T16 - Andrew Novak (-5)

T16 - Chris Kirk (-5)

T16 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T16 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5)

