"What a colossal waste of time" - Phil Mickelson responds to discrepancies in sanctions between LIV golfers and PGA Tour players            

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was back from his medical leave on Wednesday, July 26. He returned with full power, revealing a memo in which he talked about the controversial merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf.

In the memo, Monahan also spoke about the criteria that LIV golfers should follow if they want to return to play on the PGA Tour.

Recently, a golf enthusiast, Andrew Kirby, tweeted about the LIV players sharing a screenshot of a message, which spoke about Jay Monahan's memo.

According to the text, players who joined LIV Golf after criticizing the PGA Tour last year will find it difficult to return to the series, whereas golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, and Dustin Johnson who politely joined LIV Golf without saying or slamming the Tour will find it easy to return.

Andrew Kirby wrote in his tweet:

"@the_fried_egg again - saying LIV players will be sanctioned differently based on subjective and schoolboy standards - pure fantasy. And will likely not be allowed by the DOJ in any event @desertdufferLLG."

Phil Mickelson chimed in with the statement that LIV players are not interested in joining the Tour. He commented:

"What a colossal waste of time. Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV."

It is pertinent to note that Jay Monahan mentioned in his memo that the PGA Tour will establish a task force that will work for the players, who want to return to the PGA Tour.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson's next outing will be at the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier event. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 4 to August 6 at The Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs and has a purse of $25 million.

Mickelson last played at the 2023 Open Championship, which was held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course from July 20 to July 23 in Hoylake. However, the American golfer missed the cut. He finished with a score of 151 after playing two rounds of 77 and 74.

Mickelson started his game at the major on Thursday, July 20. He carded a birdie on the fourth hole before making a double bogey on the seventh. He made two birdies on the front nine along with a bogey and a double bogey. He canned two birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys on the back nine to score 77.

Phil Mickelson started the second round of the tournament with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes. He made a birdie on the fifth. However, he struggled with his game on the back nine, when he started with three back-to-back bogeys on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes. He also sank two birdies on the back nine but it was not enough for him to make the cut.