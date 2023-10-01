What is the controversy surrounding Rickie Fowler on the winning hole against Tommy Fleetwood?

During the 11th singles match of the 2023 Ryder Cup, Rickie Fowler did something that left all the golf fans and experts confused. In the 16th green, his counterpart Tommy Fleetwood was about two feet and eight inches away to make a birdie putt. Although the Englishman could not have missed such an easy putt, the decision to concede the putt by the American was not taken well by the fans.

On the same hole, Fowler made a par and as per a few experts, if Fleetwood had missed the unlikely putt, it would have got the latter with just 1 Up margin. And things might have changed in favor of Team USA at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Expand Tweet

While commentating on air, Paul Azinger said there was no chance that the putt could be conceded. But, Rickie Fowler had different plans which eventually led Tommy Fleetwood to earn one point and seal victory for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

With five points up for grabs for Team USA, conceding the putt was considered the most bizarre decision at the time of the singles match between Fleetwood and Fowler.

How did fans react to Rickie Fowler conceding a putt to Tommy Fleetwood at the Ryder Cup?

The putt-conceding incident at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome was considered similar to the 1969 "concession" Ryder Cup. Fans felt that Rickie Fowler showed sportsmanship to earn the accolade of Nicklaus and Jacklin award. However, that award was given to Justin Rose for his blistering performance.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) went crazy over the unusual decision taken by the American golfer at the prestigious biennial event. One of the fans wrote that it was not wise of Fowler to concede the putt, as a player must push his opponent to hole the ball until the very end. He added that Folwer may not play team golf again.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that he liked Fowler, but conceding the putt is "loser mentality". He suggested that the golfer get the ball on "dry earth" and not concede the putt.

Expand Tweet

There was a fan who called it an "unbelievable concede". He questioned why the American golfer would do that and give up on the Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more top comments from fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 34-year-old American golfer did not have a great time at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Rickie Fowler played just two matches and lost both of them.

Fowler was first seen on Friday playing alongside Collin Morikawa in the third foursome match of the Ryder Cup. The duo lost to Team Europe's Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka by a margin of 2 & 1.

After that, Fowler did not get a chance to play any other match in the other three sessions. Later on, he was seen facing European player Tommy Fleetwood in the 11th singles match. He lost to the Englishman by 3 & 1 margin.