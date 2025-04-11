What is the cut line at the 2025 Masters?

With the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters completed, we now know which players will be sticking around for the weekend. The cut line ended up being two over par, meaning all players at two over par or better through two rounds will be staying for the weekend.

The cut at The Masters works differently from most other PGA Tour events. The Masters is a limited field event, with only 95 competitors in the event. Only the top 50 players and ties get to stay for the weekend, unlike most PGA Tour events in which the cut is the top 70 players and ties.

The cut line was much lower this year when compared to last year. In 2024, the cutline at The Masters was six over par. In 2023, the cut line was three over par.

The leader in the clubhouse is Justin Rose at eight under through two rounds. As usual at The Masters, not too many shots separate the leaders and the cut line as the second round comes to a close.

Which stars made and missed the cut at the 2025 Masters?

Max Homa at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

As always at The Masters, there were some surprises when it came to players who missed the cut and even players who made it. With the cut only at two over par, a few bad swings could send you from in contention to battling to stay for the weekend.

One of the surprising finishes from the first two rounds came from Max Homa, who this week made his first cut on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship in July of last year. Homa has struggled mightily in 2025, missing the cut at his last five events heading into The Masters. Two of the PGA Tour events Homa played in 2025 didn't have a cut.

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka seemed poised to make the cut as he teed his ball up on the 18th hole in his second round. Koepka was at one over par for the tournament, which was very likely to allow him to stick around for the weekend.

However, the four-time major champion collapsed on the final hole, carding a quadruple bogey eight and putting him at five over par for the tournament. The two-time Masters runner-up will not get to see the weekend this time around.

Other notable players to miss the cut include 2017 champion Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith and Will Zalatoris. Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer narrowly missed the cut in his final Masters, at the age of 67.

Langer won at Augusta National 40 years ago in 1985 and then in 1993. The Augusta National veteran was even par for the tournament with only four holes left in his second round, but he faltered down the stretch. After making a double bogey on 15 and a bogey on 18, Langer finished the first two rounds at three over par, narrowly outside the cut line.

