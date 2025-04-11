What is the cut line at Masters 2025? Projected picks and more explored

The Masters 2025 is underway and a field of 95 players are competing for the prestigious Green Jacket. However, only about half the field will go through to the weekend owing to the Augusta National contest’s traditional 36-hole cut.

For the unversed, the Masters didn’t have a cut during its initial days. However, the cutline was later introduced and its rules have changed multiple times since. The final cut line for the ongoing edition of the competition will be decided based on all 95 participants’ rounds on Friday. Each player gets their second round of play at Augusta National and the top 50 players and ties advance to the third and fourth rounds.

12 golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns shared T38 at the end of Round 1 on Thursday. They sat a stroke over par. Based on round 1’s result, DataGolf.com has projected a 39.5 percent chance of the cut line standing at three-over.

The website also predicts a 29.6 percent chance of it changing to four-over by the end of the second round. It only gave an 18.5 percent chance of the cut line rising to two-under.

Who is projected to make the cut at the Masters?

According to data based on Round 1 of the Augusta contest, only 47 golfers sat above the probable cut line of one over. While golfers like Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bryson DeChambeau are all safe, names such as Jake Knapp, who won his first PGA Tour event this year, potentially face an early exit at two over.

Big names such as Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott, and Nicolai Hojgaard are also in danger. 2023 champion Jon Rahm also sits three over, sharing the position with Phil Mickelson, among others.

Masters’ cut line history explored

The current cut line rule was put in place after Masters officials got rid of the ‘10-shot’ rule that allowed any player within 10 shots of the leader to go through the weekend. This rule was scrapped in 2020. Following this, golfers had to score a +3 in 2021 to avoid the cut, while it was +4 in 2022. A +3 cut in 2023 was overshadowed by three last year when the Friday cut stood at +6. Competitors saw Scottie Scheffler breeze through the cutline and clinch the Green Jacket last year.

Listed below are the scores golfers needed to make the cut after the second round at the Masters over the last 15 years:

2024: +6

2023: +3

2022: +4

2021: +3

2020: E

2019: +3

2018: +5

2017: +6

2016: +6

2015: +2

2014: +4

2013: +4

2012: +5

2011: +1

2010: +3

It’ll be interesting to see who makes it to the final two rounds of the Masters after Friday’s cut.

