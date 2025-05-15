What is the cutline at PGA Championship 2025? Major’s cut rule explored

The 2025 PGA Championship is all set to commence as the first round of the Major will be held on Thursday, May 15. The Major will have a cutline after 36 holes, and following that, the top 70 and their ties will qualify for the final two rounds.

Per SI, the projected cutline for this week's PGA Championship is 2-over. The tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Golf Course, which last hosted the Major in 2017. Back then, the cutline was 5-over, but this time, it is expected to be a bit lower than that. However, the final cutline will be determined on Friday, May 16, after the second round of the Major.

The PGA Championship cutline is a bit different from the other Majors. At the Masters, the top 50 and their ties qualify for the final two rounds, while at the US Open, the cut is for the top 60 and their ties. However, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship have a cutline for the top 70 and their ties.

Last year, the PGA Championship was held at Valhalla Golf Course, and that time, the cutline was 1-under; prior to that, it was 5-over when the event was held at Oak Hill Country Club.

When will players tee off at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The first round of the 2025 PGA Championship will start on Thursday at 7 am ET. Players will tee off in groups of three, and the game will start on the first and tenth tee holes.

Here are the tee times of the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 p.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

