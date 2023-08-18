What is the difference between course and slope rating in golf? All you need to know

Every round of golf that is played is different. The rounds are variable depending on the course, the hole, the time of day and the players playing the particular hole. The course and slope rating attaches a number to the difficulty of a course based on the average golfer, specifically known as a scratch golfer.

A scratch golfer is essentially a zero handicap golfer, and a course rating is the average score of a scratch golfer. The higher the course rating, the higher the difficulty for the average player. However, a slope rating is a bit more involved as it describes the relative difficulty of a particular course, particularly from a bogey golfer's perspective.

A golf scorecard with the course and slope rating mentioned in the bottom right (via HowSheGolfs.com)

A bogey golfer is a player who can average a bogey on every hole. A bogey player is usually given a handicap for 20 strokes (for men). There are multiple variables that are involved in calculating a slope rating. USGA succintly describes the differences between course and slope rating:

"Players, and Slope Rating measures the relative difficulty of a golf course for players who are not scratch players compared to those who are scratch players."

Experts scan through every single feature of a given course, the distances between hazards, elevation changes, location of the course and over 400 other variables. The slope rating describes how much more difficult a course is for bogey player in comparison to a scratch player.

Where is the hardest golf course in the USA as per rating?

The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina has been torturing golfers since its inception in 1991. The course, designed by Pete and Alice Dye, has the highest possible slope rating of 155 across the 7350 yards. The course rating is 79.6 for a 72 par course.

Aerial Shot of the Ocean Course (via PGA Tour)

The Atlantic Ocean is the backdrop for the aptly named course, with the wind howling across the greens while you are trying to tee up and see your handicap strokes slip by. Nicknamed the 'Looney Dunes', the course has been striking fear in pros and amateurs alike, and has seen some memorable action over the years like the infamous 1991 Ryder Cup.