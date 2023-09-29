What is the difference between four ball and foursomes in golf? All you need to know about the different formats

Golf is one of the most technical games played across the globe. With physics, weather conditions, and multiple other technicalities, it is often tough to master the skillset.

While most of the Tours across the world have a tournament with a stroke-play format, there are a few tournaments that foresee match-play formats that are entirely different from the former.

Some popular tournaments which have a match-play format include the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and the Solheim Cup. They have multiple matches, including four ball matches, foursome matches, and even single matches.

What is the four ball match format?

In the four ball matches, two players from each side team up and play with one ball each, with a total of four balls in play.

After each hole, the best score out of the two players is counted. The team whose score is the least is deemed as the winner and rewarded one point. If both teams have the same score then it would be a tie and half points will be awarded to both teams.

The four ball match is also known as the "best ball" or "low ball."

What is the foursome match format?

In the foursome matches, both the teams send in two players each. Both players from each team play from just one ball, which means there are only two balls in play.

The players hit the ball alternatively until the ball is holed in. The first player will hit odd-numbered shots, while the second player will hit even-numbered shots.

By the end of the match, the team with the lowest score is deemed as winner and is rewarded with one point. In case of a tie, both teams will earn half a point and the match will be referred to as "halved."

What is the format of Ryder Cup?

The most popular usage of four ball and foursome is done by the prestigious biennial event of men's golf, the Ryder Cup. The tournament has two teams with 12 men competing for overall 28 points through eight foursome, eight four ball and 12 singles matches which happen over the course of three days.

On days one and two, in the morning session, four foursome matches with two players from each side compete for one point each. Later, in the afternoon session, four four ball matches are organized that offer one point for a win and half a point in case of a tie.

The first two days of the Ryder Cup will offer 16 points through eight four ball and eight foursome matches, while the final day has 12 singles matches which offer 12 points in total.

The format for the singles match is similar to stroke play with slight alteration. Both teams send in one player each for the match. After the end of the match, the player will the lowest score will be named as winner and will be awarded one point. If there is a tie in both the players' scores, then the match will result as "halved" and will reward half points to both teams.

After the conclusion of all eight four ball, eight foursome, and 12 singles matches, the team with an aggregate of 14.5 points will be crowned as the new champion of the Ryder Cup.

Interestingly, if the defending champion team earns an aggregate of 14 points, they will retain the Ryder Cup trophy until the next edition.