What disease does ex-PGA golfer Morgan Hoffmann have? 

Morgan Hoffmann was destined to be a PGA Tour star and on his way to dominating golf. He was the World No. 1 amateur golfer in 2009, playing collegiate golf at Oklahoma State. He also earned over $6 million on the PGA Tour, winning the Honda Classic in 2017.

However, his career came to a screeching halt soon thereafter. In 2016, Hoffmann got diagnosed with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, a muscular disorder that deals with muscle degeneration.

He saw early signs of the disease in 2011, but never really believed that the rare disease would plague him. The type of muscle dystrophy he had only affected his face, shoulder, and upper arm, and it came as a huge shock to him. Hoffmann searched for a cure to his illness, only to find that there wasn't one.

“It was less than a five-minute call. He says, ‘You have Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.’ I’m like, ‘What do I do?’ He tells me I can do some therapy, but that’s about it. It’s just going to get worse. I’m like, ‘That’s it?’”

So, the golfer made the decision to move to Costa Rica to heal himself and focus on his own treatment. His two-and-a-half years in Costa Rica were life-changing and Hoffmann decided to come back to the PGA Tour in 2022.

Morgan Hoffmann makes comeback to PGA Tour in 2022 after life-changing disease

Hoffmann spoke about his injury, his comeback, and most importantly, his delight at being able to play again. Speaking via Golf Digest, he said:

“I’ve toyed with not going back. But it’s a bigger picture now. I’m not just going back to play golf. I’m going back to bring this knowledge that I have to the world of the PGA Tour, where it doesn’t exist."

Morgan Hoffmann also spoke about the concept of luxury in the PGA Tour. However, he said that his experience in Costa Rica allowed him to move past the material things in life and enjoy the moment to the fullest.

"[On tour] we’re driving a new car every week; we’re pampered all the time. I’m very glad that I’ve gotten to a place where I know that material things are not going to get you through life.”

Now 33 years old, Hoffmann plays on the PGA Tour as a pro once again. The miraculous return is a sign of his grit, perseverance, and love for the game.

