What is a divot tool in golf? Exploring its uses, functions and more

A divot tool is used in golf to fix indentations left in the grass by golfers after taking a shot. Usually when a golfer takes a shot, along with the golf ball a chunk of grass goes flying off too. These are marks left in the grass are known as divots.

Divots are made in the grass on a golf course due to a golfer’s club or ball scrapes the ground. However, the chunks of grass that come out do not permanently damage the golf course. They can be fixed using a divot tool.

Using a divot repair tool to fix the grass prevents the course from facing long-term damage and avoids issues with the grass roots' ability to grow. Divot tools are, therefore, most often used by caddies and by greenkeepers.

As it is the golfer’s responsibility to fix any damage to the grass, caddies use the divot repair tool to mend the grass before moving on to the next hole with their golfer.

Greenkeepers, on the other hand, are those who take care of the presentability of the golf course. They too use the tools to fix damage to grass that might have been missed by the caddies.

How to use a divot tool

Rickie Fowler used a divot tool during the competition. (Image via Getty)

The divot repair tool is made up of either plastic or metal. Tools usually have either one or two prongs sticking out at the end. These prongs are inserted into the grass to mend it. To use the tool effectively, one needs to find the mark where the grass is damaged and slightly raised.

Then, the pointed end of the tool must be stuck into the raised edge of the grass at a 45-degree angle. However, it is important to keep the tool away from the ball mark, where the grass has been pushed down. Moving the divot along the edge of the ball mark should fill in the indentation left by the golf ball.

After the process is done, it is important to lightly tap the green down with a putter and slowly remove the tool. It is important to not pull it up, as it risks damaging the grass permanently.

It is good practice to fix divots left in the grass. Many golfers fix divots not made by them too. This allows for smooth play and keeps the grass healthy. If a divot tool is not used, it might lead to permanent damage to the grass, which will need months to fix and heal. It can also cause an uneven playing surface and tamper with a golfer’s game.

Poll : 0 votes