“What a dream”: Max Homa can’t wait for the 2023 US Open to commence 

The 2023 U.S. Open is all set to be held at the Los Angeles Country Club between June 15 and 18 and Max Homa is excited. The World No 6. is all ready to play at the third major of the year and is looking for redemption after rather poor performances at the first two majors.

The field will be an exceptional one, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka along with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. However, Homa is excited for the opportunity to play at the event, calling it a 'dream'. He said via Twitter:

"Geeked to be heading back home to LA today to play in the US Open! What a dream. Can’t wait to see everyone out there!"

max homa @maxhoma23 Geeked to be heading back home to LA today to play in the US Open! What a dream. Can’t wait to see everyone out there! #golf Geeked to be heading back home to LA today to play in the US Open! What a dream. Can’t wait to see everyone out there! #golf

The 2023 event marks the only other time that the event will be played in the Los Angeles area, exactly 75 years from the first time it was played there. The Los Angeles Country Club is a well known club amongst top golfers.

Max Homa to face tough Los Angeles Country Club course at 2023 U.S Open

The prestigious club is marked in America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses, especially known for its rather tough 16th hole. Often known as the hidden gem of the golf world, the course has been redesigned to make it a competitive for golfers.

Max Homa is yet to win a major championship, despite finding a lot of success in the golf world. He started his year strong, with a win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He followed it up with a second place finish at the Genesis Open. However, Homa has not even finished in the top 30 at either of the majors that happened this year.

The 32-year-old will be looking for a better outcome at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Poll : 0 votes