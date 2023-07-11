“What a dumb policy” - Billy Horschel openly react to rental company denying him service as they ‘don’t rent cars to professional athletes’ 

Billy Horschel slammed a car rental company for denying him service due to its bizarre 'no rental service for professional athletes' policy.

Horschel is currently at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open that will tee off on Thursday, July 13.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner revealed on Twitter that Sixt, a car rental service company, didn't rent him a car at Edinburgh Airport, stating that they didn't provide service to professional athletes.

He tweeted:

"Hey @SixtUK @SixtUSA , I’ve rented cars probably 15+ times over the last 2 years from you all and now you tell me/decide that you don’t rent cars to professional athletes as I’m trying to grab my car from Edinburgh Airport. Wow. 🤯🤯. What a dumb policy. 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣"

On the other hand, Sixt USA's Twitter account apologized for the incident and claimed that no such policy existed.

Sixt USA tweeted:

"Hello Billy, we are sorry to hear that. We have never heard of a policy that we do not rent to a specific group. Can you please send us message so we can further investigate this. Thank you! -D.I"

However, it was too late, as Avis, another car rental service, came to the rescue of the veteran golfer. Horschel thanked them on Twitter:

"Thanks @avis for helping out. Should have never of left a partner of the PGA Tour. Lesson learned!"

When will Billy Horschel play next?

Horschel missed the cut at the Travelers Championship 2023

Billy Horschel will compete at the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 on Thursday, July 13, which will be good practice ahead of the Open Championship next week.

Horschel had last played at the Travelers Championship, where he failed to make a cut. The 36-year-old golfer hasn't played great golf this season and has had a subpar season so far. He made 10 cuts in 18 starts this season and could only make two top-10 finishes. He has missed cuts four times in the last seven starts.

Horschel made his first appearance at the Scottish Open last year but failed to make any impact after missing the cut. This year, he will be hoping to gain much-needed confidence ahead of the 151st Open.

How has Billy Horschel performed at the Open Championship in the past? Past performances explored

Billy Horschel finished T21 at the 2022 Open Championship

For Billy Horschel, the Open Championship hasn't been memorable at all. In his eight starts at the event, he has failed to make it to the weekend five times. He has never made a top 20 finish, and his best result came last year at St Andrews, where he finished T21.

If we talk about all the majors, Horschel has made just one top-10 finish, which came a decade ago at the US Open, where he finished T4. This year, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished 52nd and T43 at the Masters and US Open, respectively. He will be looking to finish his season on a high note at the last major of the year.

