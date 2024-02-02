What equipment is Nick Dunlap using at his PGA Tour debut at AT&T Pebble Beach? Former amateur star’s WITB explored

Nick Dunlap is currently playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament across various courses in the state of California. The amateur star has been in the news for quite some time after making an impressive win at the American Express last month.

Interestingly, Dunlap is using the same bag he had during the American Express event. Furthermore, he hasn't been tied to any brand deals, giving him complete freedom to choose from the best equipment across different brands.

As such, Nick Dunlap’s bags have clubs from Taylormade, Ping, and Srixon. He uses the TaylorMade Qi10 LS as his driver that has the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60TX shaft. For his irons, the 20-year-old golfer uses Srixon ZX and TaylorMade P7MC.

Given below is the list of equipment Nick Dunlap carries in his bag:

Driver:

TaylorMade Qi10 LS (with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60TX shaft)

Fairway:

Ping G425 LST (with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85TX shaft)

Irons:

Srixon ZX (with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 (3 iron) shaft)

TaylorMade P7MC (with rue Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW) shaft)

Wedges:

TaylorMade MG3 (48 degrees)

TaylorMade MG4 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter:

Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank

Golf Ball:

Titleist Pro V1

The Friday tee times of Nick Dunlap and other players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM

The second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM is set to start today, February 2, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. This signature event, featuring a no-cut format, will see an 80-player field competing for a whopping purse of $20 million.

Nick Dunlap will tee off alongside Xander Schauffele at 12:21 p.m. on the 10th tee at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He had a mediocre performance on the first day, ending the round with a score of 4-over-par, alongside three other golfers.

Here are the tee times of golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM tournament (All times are in ET):

Pebble Beach Golf Course

1st Tee:

Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes: 11:45 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth: 11:57 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore: 12:09 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell: 12:21 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An: 12:33 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg: 12:45 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood: 12:57 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose: 1:09 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay: 1:21 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott: 1:33 p.m.

10th Tee:

Davis Riley, Adam Schenk: 11:45 a.m.

Cam Davis, J.T. Poston: 11:57 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Corey Conners: 12:09 p.m.

Wyndham Clark, Jason Day: 12:21 p.m.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry: 12:33 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray: 12:45 p.m.

Sam Burns, Cameron Young: 12:57 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Brian Harman: 1:09 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges: 1:21 p.m.

Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger: 1:33 p.m.

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

1st Tee:

Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim: 11:45 a.m.

Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson: 11:57 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Harris English: 12:09 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu: 12:21 p.m.

Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun: 12:33 p.m.

Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery: 12:45 p.m.

Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy: 12:57 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder: 1:09 p.m.

Tom Kim, Nick Taylor: 1:21 p.m.

Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley: 1:33 p.m.

10th Tee:

Lucas Glover, Seamus Power: 11:45 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau: 11:57 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar: 12:09 p.m.

Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele: 12:21 p.m.

Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati: 12:33 p.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley: 12:45 p.m.

Russell Henley, Brendon Todd: 12:57 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin: 1:09 p.m.

Max Homa, Maverick McNealy: 1:21 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Luke List: 1:33 p.m.