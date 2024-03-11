What equipment did Scottie Scheffler use to win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Exploring the World No.1 golfer’s WITB

Scottie Scheffler recently displayed an impressive performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, marking his first win of the season on March 10. The World No. 1 golfer was carrying a mixed bag from various golf equipment brands including Taylormade, Srixon, and Titleist.

Scheffler had equipped his bag with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver (8 degrees) paired with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft while opting for Titleist Vokey Design SM8 wedges for the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Scottie Scheffler had changed his putter for the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament. He opted for the TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype putter.

Below is the complete list of equipment Scottie Scheffler carried in his bag:

Driver:

TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

Fairway Wood:

TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Irons:

Srixon ZU85 (3-4), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft.

TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter:

TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype

Ball:

Titleist Pro V1

Grips:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / Golf Pride Pistol (putter)

How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament?

Scottie Scheffler began his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a decent note. Although he earned a bogey on par-3 hole 2, he made three birdies to finish his round at 2 under par. He was in the T20 position after day one.

The 27-year-old golfer again started his round on day two with a bogey on par 4, hole 1. However, he also made two birdies on the front nine. Later, he earned one bogey, one stunning eagle, and three birdies on the back nine. This made Scheffler finish the round on 5 under par and in T1 position alongside several other golfers.

The seven-time PGA Tour Champion recorded four bogeys and six birdies during his third round, concluding at 2 under par. Scheffler shared the top spot on the leaderboard with Shane Lowry.

On his fourth day, Scheffler made a bogey-free round and secured six birdies to finish the round at 6 under par. He was five strokes ahead of the runner-up of the event, Wyndham Clark, and six strokes ahead of the third-position holder, Shane Lowry. His performance earned him a whopping $4,000,000 cash prize.

It is worth mentioning that Scheffler also won the same event, The Arnold Palmer Invitational back in 2022. He defeated Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland with a one-stroke margin.