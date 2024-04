What equipment did Scottie Scheffler use to win the 2024 Masters? WITB explored

Scottie Scheffler fired a 4-under 68 on Sunday, April 14, to win the Masters Tournament. He aggregated at 11-under after 72 holes and beat Ludvig Aberg by four strokes.

Scheffler entered the final round with a one-stroke lead and made seven birdies and three bogeys in the final round. Aberg jumped to a solo runner-up finish after shooting 3-under 69. Collin Morikawa, who was just one stroke back ahead of the final round, slipped to T3 at 4-under after carding a 2-over 74. He was joined by Tommy Fleetwood, who also carded a 3-under 69 on Sunday.

Here's a look at the equipment Scottie Scheffler used to win the Masters in 2024:

DRIVER

TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

IRONS:

Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft,

Srixon ZU85 (4), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER:

TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype

GRIP:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)

Golf Pride Pistol (putter)

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1

How much prize money did Scottie Scheffler take home after Masters win?

Scottie Scheffler grabbed a paycheck of $3,600,000 for winning the Masters Tournament. Here is a look at the earnings of other players:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-11): $3,600,000

2. Ludvig Aberg (-7): $2,160,000

T3. Collin Morikawa (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Max Homa (-4): $1,040,000

T6. Cameron Smith (-2): $695,000

T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-2): $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele (-1): $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris (E): $540,000

T9. Tyrrell Hatton (E): $540,000

T9. Cameron Young (E): $540,000

T12. Patrick Reed (1): $405,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon (1): $405,000

T12. Adam Schenk (1): $405,000

T12. Cameron Davis (1): $405,000

T16. Sepp Straka (2): $310,000

T16. Chris Kirk (2): $310,000

T16. Byeong Hun An (2): $310,000

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard (2): $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore (3): $250,000

T20. Lucas Glover (3): $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley (4): $175,500

T22. Min Woo Lee (4): $175,500

T22. Harris English (4): $175,500

T22. Adam Scott (4): $175,500

T22. Joaquin Niemann (4): $175,500

T22. Rory McIlroy (4): $175,500

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick (4): $175,500

T22. Patrick Cantlay (4): $175,500

T30. Tom Kim (5): $124,200

T30. Jason Day (5): $124,200

T30. Si Woo Kim (5): $124,200

T30. J.T. Poston (5): $124,200

T30. Rickie Fowler (5): $124,200

T35. Kurt Kitayama (6): $103,000

T35. Camilo Villegas (6): $103,000

T35. Akshay Bhatia (6): $103,000

T38. Russell Henley (7): $86,000

T38. Corey Conners (7): $86,000

T38. Luke List (7): $86,000

T38. Hideki Matsuyama (7): $86,000

T38. Ryan Fox (7): $86,000

T43. Phil Mickelson (8): $72,000

T43. Shane Lowry (8): $72,000

T45. Denny McCarthy (9): $57,200

T45. Jose Maria Olazabal (9): $57,200

T45. Sahith Theegala (9): $57,200

T45. Brooks Koepka (9): $57,200

T45. Jon Rahm (9): $57,200

T45. Danny Willett (9): $57,200

51. Grayson Murray (10): $49,200

52. Eric Cole (11): $48,000

T53. Adam Hadwin (12): $46,800

T53. Neal Shipley (a) (12): $0

T55. Jake Knapp (13): $44,400

T55. Erik van Rooyen (13): $44,400

T55. Tony Finau (13): $44,400

T58. Vijay Singh (14): $41,400

T58. Thorbjorn Olesen (14): $41,400

60. Tiger Woods (16): $39,600