What is the field for the Wells Fargo Championship? All you need to know

The PGA Tour is back in Quail Hollow for one of the signature events, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship starting from May 6 to 12, 2024. The tournament offers a prize purse of $20 million, and the winner will receive 700 FedExCup points.

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion. The likes of Rory Mcllroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will also grace the field. As quoted by the WCNC Charlotte, the tournament director Gary Sobba said;

"Our field is going to be loaded, Everybody's here all four days with 70 of the best players in the world. I can't tell you how excited we are."

Collin won the Open Championship in 2021 and the 2020 PGA Championship. Last year, Schaufelle ended in second place trailing behind Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

The Wells Fargo Championship 2024 will consist of a par of 71 and a total of 284 strokes to reach par at Quail Hollow Club.

The signature event attracts 70 to 80 players as per the given criteria;

1. Top 50 players from last year's FedExCup standings.

2. Top 10 players or not exempt from the recent FedExCup standings.

3. Top 5 players or not exempt FedExCup point earners from last year's event- RBC Heritage.

4. 2024 Tournament winners and PGA Tour members in the top 30 of Official World Gold Ranking.

5. PGA Tour members with four sponsor exemptions.

The field for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The following golfers have committed their names:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schaufelle

Adam Schenk

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland

The tee timings and pairings will be out soon.