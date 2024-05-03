What is the field for the Wells Fargo Championship? All you need to know

The PGA Tour is back in Quail Hollow for one of the signature events, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship starting from May 6 to 12, 2024. The tournament offers a prize purse of $20 million, and the winner will receive 700 FedExCup points.
Wyndham Clark is the defending champion. The likes of Rory Mcllroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will also grace the field. As quoted by the WCNC Charlotte, the tournament director Gary Sobba said;
"Our field is going to be loaded, Everybody's here all four days with 70 of the best players in the world. I can't tell you how excited we are."
Collin won the Open Championship in 2021 and the 2020 PGA Championship. Last year, Schaufelle ended in second place trailing behind Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship 2024 will consist of a par of 71 and a total of 284 strokes to reach par at Quail Hollow Club.
The signature event attracts 70 to 80 players as per the given criteria;
1. Top 50 players from last year's FedExCup standings.
2. Top 10 players or not exempt from the recent FedExCup standings.
3. Top 5 players or not exempt FedExCup point earners from last year's event- RBC Heritage.
4. 2024 Tournament winners and PGA Tour members in the top 30 of Official World Gold Ranking.
5. PGA Tour members with four sponsor exemptions.
The field for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
The following golfers have committed their names:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schaufelle
- Adam Schenk
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Gary Woodland
The tee timings and pairings will be out soon.