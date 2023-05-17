What does the Food & Beverage menu at the PGA Championship look like?

The 2023 PGA Championship is the second major of the year and quite a grand affair. Needless to say, its food and beverage menu for its spectators is equally as exciting. Beginning on May 18, the Championship will see intense competition and will certainly be enjoyed by the audience.

All Championship+ Ticket holders are privvy to the Food and Beverage menu, a diverse menu created by the official catering partner of the PGA Championship, the Patina Restaurant Group. The menu is highly customised, taking inspiration from Rochester, New York and its surrounding areas.

What is the menu for the 2023 PGA Championship?

Menu for the 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

All food and non-alcoholic beverages are available to ticket holders, while alcoholic beverages must be paid for separately. The menu has Entree items, which includes items for breakfast. Entrees include sausages, French toast, an assortment of muffins and other items.

Entree Items

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit

Sausage, egg, and cheese on a toasted biscuit

French Toast Sticks

French toast sticks, maple syrup

Muffins

Assorted Muffins

Donuts

Classic Krispy Kreme glazed donuts

Breakfast Bars

Assorted Nature Valley Granola bars

Hand Fruit

Apples and Bananas

The lunch menu is quite an elaborate one and has items that suit nearly all types of food choices and palates. It has everything from hot dogs to vegan Asian-inspired salad to a simple PB&J.

Lunch

Hot Dog

All-beef hot dog on a split-top bun

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage with Onions Vinegar Peppers served on a hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast, pickle slaw, chipotle ranch and served on a potato roll

Butcher’s Grind Hamburger

All-beef patty topped with American cheese and served on a potato roll

Beyond Burger

Plant-based burger

Ham on Ciabatta

Ham, gruyere, arugula, honey-mustard served on a ciabatta bun

Vegan Asian inspired salad

Tempeh, shredded cabbage, romaine, carrot, edamame, scallion, mandarin orange, sesame dressing

PB&J

Creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves served on white bread

Apart from this, spectators can also enjoy snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, which will be served at the venue. Spectators can choose to purchase alcoholic beverages as well.

Snack Items

Chips, Pretzels, Cookie Choco Chip Sweet Treat, Cookie Salted Caramel Sweet Treat, Rice Krispy Treats, Oatmeal Cream Pie, Ice Cream

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aquafina, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Starry, Mountain Dew, Lemonade, Iced Tea, Gatorade and Coffee

Alcoholic Beverages

Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer, Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy, Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Budweiser Zero, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, PGA Championship Iced Tea Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail

The menu for the PGA Championship looks to be an exciting one and will definitely catch the eye of the audience. However, an even more spectacular field will provide some tough competition.

With the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas competing this weekend, the PGA Championship will be the toughest tournament of the year.

