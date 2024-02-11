The fans are making their presence felt at the WM Phoenix Open, and Jordan Spieth is the latest to show his frustration with how things are going. The event is one of the few occasions in the sport of golf where spectators are encouraged to create a bit of an atmosphere, and they've done so this year as well.

However, 2024 has seen a bit of an uptick in the fan experience. The fans have been a bit rowdy this year to say the least, and there's a lot of frustration on the part of the players. Spieth is the latest whose frustration has boiled over a bit.

Expand Tweet

Spieth could hear fans yelling during his backswing on the 18th hole in round three. It clearly affected him, as a video captured him muttering under his breath:

"What the f**k?"

In comparison to some other outbursts, this is relatively mild, but it's still a clear expression of disdain for the experience he'd just had. As mentioned, the WM Phoenix Open is rather unique in this sense, so it's not something a lot of golfers are familiar with.

For comparison, two-time reigning champion Scottie Scheffler came into this weekend prepared for a lot of heckling, though many golfers likely couldn't have expected this level.

WM Phoenix Open fans are making their presence felt

Jordan Spieth is the latest example, but he's not the first and is highly unlikely to be the last to express issues with fans. Things have been a bit hectic today more than on other days, to say the least.

Jordan Spieth had issues with fans yelling during his swing

Zach Johnson told fans to be quiet after an issue he had with them. There was a ban on alcohol at the venue itself to try and quieten things down. That resulted in an eventual brawl.

It remains to be seen whether or not the event will adopt the policies of its counterparts, which hardly ever have issues with fans. This was unexpected and may force them to make some changes for the 2025 and beyond seasons.