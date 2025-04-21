What Garrick Higgo said after winning the Corales Puntacana Championship

Garrick Higgo won the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The thrilling final round saw one competitor collapse from the lead, paving the way for Higgo to earn his second PGA Tour win.

While some of the top golfers were competing in the Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, the Tour hosted an alternate event for those not in the field, and Higgo outlasted them all.

After the win, he said via Field Level Media:

“I’d say it’s definitely a bit of a relief, but I’ve truly enjoyed the journey of — obviously it was definitely hard to take finishing 135 on the FedEx (Cup standings) last year, but like this is unbelievable and this is why I play the game. You know, the journey, like I’m going to go through a down again, everybody does, I’m going to have ups. I just truly enjoy the journey.”

Higgo is 25 years old, making him the youngest person to capture the Corales Puntacana Championship title. It came after a lot of hard work. He revealed that he changed his swing completely and has dealt with injuries, but he's persevered through it all.

The golfer noted:

“You know, it’s been a lot of good things. I played well in Savannah a couple weeks ago, played good at Torrey (Pines) in the wind. Like I’ve steadily kept improving.”

He edged Joel Dahmen for the title after the PGA Tour fan favorite bogeyed the final three holes. Garrick Higgo broke even on Sunday, but Dahmen's +4 allowed him to take the one-stroke lead and win. He earned $720,000 for his victory.

Joel Dahmen reacts to stunning defeat at the hands of Garrick Higgo

Joel Dahmen was on the margins last year for the PGA Tour's membership field. Only 125 (now 100 after a new policy change) players ranked in the FedEx Cup get to retain (or get) memberships. Dahmen is currently in the top 70, so he's not in that range now, but he knows how vital every win is.

Garrick Higgo beat Joel Dahmen (Image via Imagn)

Dahmen said after the event that he was still "in a little bit of shock," adding via Field Level Media:

“It’s not how you win a golf tournament, I’ll tell you that. I don’t deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable."

He added that he's unsure what happened on the 17th hole, admitting that he was nervous. But he said that happens all the time, and it doesn't lead to collapses like that.

Dahmen said:

"You can call it lapse in concentration. It’s not like a yippee thing, it’s not like one of those things, but bad time to do it."

He said it would take him a while to get over Garrick Higgo's comeback win at his expense, but he noted that he does learn more from losing than winning.

