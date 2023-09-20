What golf grip does Rory Mcllroy use? Exploring the superstar golfer’s equipment

Rory Mcllroy is currently ranked 1st in the DP World Tour and is regarded as one of the best golfers in the world. However, this is no coincidence, as the Irish golfer chooses his gear meticulously, helping him define every little aspect of the game.

Mcllroy was recently seen in action playing at the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club. Although he finished the championship in a decent T7 position, much more was expected from him.

Interestingly, there has been massive interest in the equipment he uses while playing in these championships, mainly the putter grip.

The grip on a putter in golf is a crucial aspect of a golfer's ability to control and execute their putting stroke effectively. The putter grip is distinct from the grips on other golf clubs because it is designed to provide better feel and control for short, delicate strokes on the putting green.

It is reported that Rory Mcllroy uses the SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour putter grip. The SuperStroke brand is a prominent name in golf and conveys that their grips allow players to lock in their upper hand, resulting in an even grip pressure for maximum control and a consistent stroke.

Rory Mcllroy relies on TaylorMade for all his golfing equipment needs

Rory Mcllroy is currently one of the best golfers out there. Therefore, it's safe to assume his gear will also be the best there is.

Instead of trying out various brands and qualities, the PGA Tour winner focuses on a single brand for all his golfing needs.

TaylorMade is one of the biggest equipment manufacturers out there, and Mcllroy has been collaborating with them for a long time.

From the Driver to the Irons, Wedges, and the ball, everything in his bag is from TaylorMade. However, specifications differ massively in this case.

Interestingly, his apparel and shoes are sponsored by the sports brand Nike, and the shoes he likes to wear are the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3.

Rory Mcllroy's gear has been technically tuned for his liking, resulting in his exceptional performance on the field. The 34-year-old will be seen in action in a few days when the Ryder Cup commences at Marco Simone in Rome.