What is GOLF+? PGA Tour announces exclusive virtual reality golf game

The leading virtual reality game GOLF+ and PGA Tour have signed a five-year deal, which will come into action with TPC Scottsdale and TPC Sawgrass being added as playable courses at the beginning of 2023.

The PGA Tour and GOLF+ announced a long-term deal making GOLF+ the “Official Virtual Reality Golf Game of the PGA TOUR.” With this new agreement being enforced, GOLF+ players will experience exclusive content and features similar to the real-world PGA Tour tournaments.

GOLF+ @golfplusvr We are excited to announce that GOLF+ is officially the Exclusive VR Golf Game of the @PGATOUR ! Coming in Feb 2023, GOLF+ players will be able to experience PGA TOUR events in an entirely new way, starting with the @WMPhoenixOpen and @THEPLAYERSChamp We are excited to announce that GOLF+ is officially the Exclusive VR Golf Game of the @PGATOUR! Coming in Feb 2023, GOLF+ players will be able to experience PGA TOUR events in an entirely new way, starting with the @WMPhoenixOpen and @THEPLAYERSChamp. https://t.co/GMd5aJjF7D

More about GOLF+ and what some of its star investors have to say

GOLF+ is Ryan Engle's brain child. With the help of a MetaQuest VR headset, GOLF+ users can select and compete on TPC Network golf courses and other PGA Tour tournament courses beginning with TPC Scottsdale and TPC Sawgrass in 2023.

Other courses will be added in the GOLF+ roster with time.

“The PGA TOUR is excited to work with GOLF+, the leading golf game in the emerging VR gaming market. The GOLF+ VR platform is a forward-thinking way to enjoy the sport that is appealing to gamers and golfers of all levels, and an innovative way for people to play the game of golf and grow the sport globally, " said Len Brown, PGA TOUR CLO and EVP, Licensing.

"The TOUR will support the partnership with new courses, ShotLink powered by CDW data, shot trails and video highlights from PGA TOUR competitions,” Brown continued.

World No. 1 McIlroy and Jordan Spieth invested approximately $6 million in GOLF+ in October alongside the likes of Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, and Mike Trout. GOLF+ is on retail for $30. It includes virtual replicas of Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2, and Yale University Golf Course.

GOLF+ also partnered with PGA Tour America to add other real-life courses to its game.

Engle said that GOLF+ was looking forward to working with the PGA Tour to provide interactive tournament experiences to the players in VR.

“We are both committed to using innovative technology and interactive experiences to reach new golfers worldwide and grow the game we love,” said GOLF+ CEO Engle.

“This technology has the power to not only bring new people to the game of golf, but also evolve the way the PGA TOUR is seen and experienced by golfers and gamers everywhere,” said Rory McIlroy.

“It’s great that fans and future TOUR pros are going to be able to use this platform to get a taste for what it’s like to compete on the PGA TOUR,” said Jordan Spieth, who has also invested in GOLF+.

The GOLF+ virtual reality is designed to be complementary to traditional golf. It erases problems such as time, green fees, and weather, so that users are free to play as they please.

The VR aspect can also help those who don't know the basics of the game but want to learn. One can learn at their own pace with their choice of time without much stress.

With a real golf-like gaming experience, a variety of golf course choices make it even more interesting. More than 6 million rounds of golf have been played by thousands of golfers within a year of its launch.

Poll : 0 votes