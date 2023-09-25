"What a great retirement" - Fans react to Tiger Woods turning caddie for son Charlie during an event as he qualifies for Notah Begay III championship

Tiger Woods was spotted caddying his son Charlie Woods on Sunday, September 24, at the Notah Begay III JGNC Regional. Charlie shot 6-under 66 to win the regional event and book his place for the Notah Begay III Championship.

Tiger has been out of action since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April. The golfer was recently seen at the Liberty National Golf Club for his foundation's annual event, the Nexus Open. He didn't do much heavy work there, as he was seen practicing single-handed short chip shots.

However, the 47-year-old golfer was present at the Mission Inn Resort in Florida to do caddying duties for his son.

The 14-year-old golfer carded a 1-under 71 in the first round but shot an impressive 66 in the second. With a clutch birdie-putt in the final hole, he sealed a one-stroke win over Kaden Puranik.

Woods Junior will now feature at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr. Golf National Championship, which takes place from Nov. 4 to 6 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Los Angeles.

NUCLR Golf shared the video, originally posted by the Fore Play podcast, where the ace golfer was not only seen carrying Charlie's bag but also moving around comfortably, much to the relief of fans.

Expand Tweet

Fans were happy to see their favorite golfer in a new role. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"What a great retirement, still living the golf life while being on the bag for your son!," tweeted one.

Expand Tweet

"just like his dad… skipping leg day," said another.

Expand Tweet

"Imagine being one of those other kids playing against Charlie Woods while his dad Tiger is on his bag…"

Expand Tweet

"Can’t be overstated how nerve wracking it would be to be paired with Charlie and have your (probably) golfing idol on the bag in the group"

Expand Tweet

"Charlie should have JT’s spot on the Ryder Cup team"

Expand Tweet

"Golfs like his dad... actually looks more like his mom. Kid hit the genetic lottery."

Expand Tweet

"Honestly, if Tiger just decided to not play again but instead just be Charlie’s coach, I would be ok. He looks genuinely happy on the bag and being present in his kids lives"

Expand Tweet

"Charlie played amazing but Kaden Puranik is an up and comer too. Lost by 1 and gave Charlie all he could handle. Both kids will do great at the National Championship!!"

Expand Tweet

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Ryder Cup?

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is not part of the upcoming Ryder Cup, as he's still recovering from his subtalar fusion surgery. He was last part of the biennial event in 2018, but his record there isn't much to boast about.

Tiger Woods has been part of eight Ryder Cups (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2018) but has a negative record of 13-21-3 (wins, losses and halves) in 37 games.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29 to Oct.1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. US Captain Zach Johnson said that although the veteran golfer is not in the squad, he would be in touch throughout the week.