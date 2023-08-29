What is handicap in golf?

In retrospect, golf is one of the most complicated sports out there. However, after a keen understanding of the game, its simplicity reveals itself and many difficult terms turn out to be extremely simple. For example, each player is assigned a handicap value and that value is determined through his previous performances. The lower the handicap value the better.

A handicap is basically an arithmetic measure of a player's playing ability. It is designed to allow players of varying skill levels to compete on a relatively even playing field.

The handicap system enables players with higher handicaps (i.e., less skilled players) to subtract strokes from their gross (actual) score in order to make the competition fair when playing against players with lower handicaps (more skilled players).

Handicaps are calculated based on a player's recent scores, with more recent scores carrying greater weight. The formula for calculating a handicap can vary depending on the region and governing body. For example, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour will have different procedures to calculate handicaps.

However, it generally takes into account the best scores from the player's most recent rounds. The goal is to provide a fair representation of the player's current playing ability. Previously, there were many systems in place to determine a player's handicap. However, in 2020, a new system was introduced called the World Handicap System overseen jointly by the USGA and R&A.

How to determine golf handicap

The Golf handicap is determined through various measures and is updated almost daily during an event. For example, the handicap for the Tour Championship was completely different and players were given a stroke advantage. However, every other event follows a basic format to calculate a golf handicap.

Since the arrival of the WHS, it has been considered a staple in calculating golf handicap differential in many countries. However, the method to calculate WHS is somewhat complicated and the golfer will need a pen, paper, and calculator.

To determine the course handicap, one needs to calculate the Handicap differential and the formula because it is complicated. The formula only works for 20 rounds and needs to be calculated every day.

Handicap Differential = 113 x (AGS - CR - PCC) divided by slope rating

In the above equation, AGS stands for adjusted gross score and can be found in the course information section. CR stands for course rating which is usually between 67 and 77.

Similarly, PCC stands for playing conditions calculations and takes into account the weather and physical challenges in each golf course. Slope Rating is a number that is usually used to measure the difficulty of the course with respect to a bogey player.

After calculating the handicap differential, the player needs to apply another formula to find out the course handicap.

Course handicap = (HI x SR) divided by 113 + (CR - par)

In the above equation, HI stands for the handicap differential calculated in the above formula. SR refers to slope rating, CR stands for course rating and par is the par of the respective course.

In essence, the method to calculate the golf handicap is extremely strenuous and requires thorough calculation. Additionally, Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam are some of the players to have the lowest handicap scores of all time.