What happened to Alana Uriell? Why was she disqualified from LPGA Q-Series?

Qualifying school in golf is perhaps one of the toughest things in golf. The LPGA’s eight-round-long event started this week. However, Friday didn't come out well for young American golfer Alana Uriell in Mobile, Alabama.

Alana had signed for a wrong score in the second round. The 26-year-old signed for a par, which would have been a bogey. Hence, she got disqualified. It was later revealed by an LPGA media official that Uriell herself came into the event's office and had reported the error herself.

The top 45 players in this tournament will get LPGA status for next year. The field has been cut to the Top 70 after the first rounds that were played at Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls courses). Uriell started with an even-par 72 and would’ve been 4 under for the tournament and in a share of 18th.

Alana Uriell's 2022 season

Alana has competed in 21 events in the LPGA this season and has made six cuts. On the Race to CME Globe list, she ended up in the 130th position.

LPGA Q Update

Manon De Roey is currently leading after two rounds (Image by AFP)

The LPGA Q-Series gives LPGA Tour status to the top players competing in the event. The marathon event is nearing a finish, with 36 holes already being completed.

Ladies European Tour member Manon De Roey and Epson Tour member Riley Rennell have diminished the event's three-way first-round lead to two.

De Roey scored 3-under in 3rd round to keep her name at the top of the leaderboard. She scored four birdies and only one bogey on the day.

“It feels pretty good ,” said De Roey about the lead. “My game has been pretty solid over the last two days. I've been hitting good shots, making some good putts.”

Usually, it's a relief to make through to a second round. However, in the LPGA Q case, there are still six more rounds to play by women to qualify for the main tour. And the German is constantly reminding herself to stay calm.

“There’s a lot of golf left. So I just have to stay patient. People are going to make mistakes, but I know I can make a lot of birdies as well out here,” said the German post her game on Friday.

Rennell was another golfer who joined De Roey for the lead with another 5-under round. In her path, she scored seven birdies on the day.

Riley Rennell (File Photo)

The Tennessee native is quite happy to see her improved game.

“I worked really hard on my game and worked really hard to get through Stage II, so it’s a big deal just to be here. I was going into this week and just freewheeling, so I feel really good about my game right now.”

Rennell keeps herself open-minded and tries to adjust her day-to-day activities to the requirements of the given day.

“Day by day, everything is different. Body is different, mind is different. So I just kind of see what I need for the day, and maybe if I need a little bit more doggy snuggles, I go and kiss my dog a little bit more.”

They are followed by the duo of Maddie Szeryk and Lauren Hartlage who are tied for third, at 8-under. Szeryk didn't score a single Bogey throughout her game. On the other side, Hartlage scored three birdies and a bogey.

Poll : 0 votes