What happened to Daniel Berger? A look at the golfer’s injury status ahead of his comeback

Daniel Berger is set to make his return to competitive golf next week with American Express, which commences on January 18 at La Quinta, California. This will be his first event since missing the cut at the 2022 US Open.

Berger remained out of action for nearly 18 months after suffering a back injury in 2022. He first felt the pain in his lower back after the 2021 Ryder Cup. The pain was so intense that he needed ice baths before entering the playing field.

Berger didn't play much in the remaining months until the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, the pain resurfaced after playing at Kapalua, forcing him to sit out for two weeks. He played in a couple of events but pulled out of the Pebble Beach event, where he was the defending champion.

Despite his struggles, Burger didn't stop playing, which proved to be costly for him. He revealed later that after the Masters Tournament 2022, he couldn't even do his usual activities and then decided to go for a diagnosis.

However, the MRI reports didn't show any problems, and he continued competing. By June of that year, he couldn't even sit in the car comfortably. But he kept pushing himself and played in the Memorial Tournament, where he tied for fifth.

"I played that tournament and told myself, 'This is it,'" he said as per Golf Channel. "And then I tried to play the U.S. Open. I was taking two ice baths a day to get on the course."

Berger took rest for four months but saw no signs of recovery. Luke Donald then suggested to him the name of Canadian professor Stuart McGill, who specializes in spine biomechanics.

Last year, he revealed that there was a bulge in his lower disc and deep bone sensitivity, and he was following the rehabilitation program set up by the professor.

"When I took time off, I was a top-20 player," he was quoted as saying via Associated Press. "I’ll be coming back with nothing. I get it – it’s part of the game. You’ve got to earn everything. When I come back, I’ll come back with fire in my belly. I’ll enjoy the challenge of getting back to where I was."

The four-time PGA Tour winner was 25th in the OWGR during the 2022 US Open, and now he is ranked 634th. However, he is exempt from the 2024 PGA Tour season except for the Signature events and majors.

Last year, the 30-year-old American golfer tried to compete in the US Open qualifier but withdrew before the event could begin. But now it seems he is all set to begin his second chapter after a long hiatus.

When did Daniel Berger win his first title on the PGA Tour?

Daniel Berger has won four titles on the PGA Tour. His first win came at the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic, beating Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Steve Stricker by three strokes.

The following year, he successfully defended his title, registering a single-stroke win over Kim Meen-whee and Charl Schwartzel. His other two wins came at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.